WATCH | Lerato Kganyago spreads much-needed warmth

As temperatures across the country continue to drop, TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago took to the streets of Johannesburg to spread warmth.

In a video shared on Instagram, LKG can be seen covering homeless people with blankets as part of the Flutter by LKG blanket drive in conjunction with Aranda Textile Mills.

“Giving warmth to those who need it most - especially now as the temperature keeps dropping,” she said about the drive.