WATCH | Lerato Kganyago spreads much-needed warmth

Karishma Thakurdin TshisaLIVE editor
18 June 2021 - 14:00
Lerato Kganyago is passionate about giving back.
Image: Instagram/Lerato Kganyago

As temperatures across the country continue to drop, TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago took to the streets of Johannesburg to spread warmth. 

In a video shared on Instagram, LKG can be seen covering homeless people with blankets as part of the Flutter by LKG blanket drive in conjunction with Aranda Textile Mills. 

“Giving warmth to those who need it most - especially now as the temperature keeps dropping,” she said about the drive. 

Lerato, who is passionate about giving back ,is always finding innovative ways to help make a difference.

In February, Lerato enlisted the help of her famous friends to help address period poverty. 

She hosted a streamed event on Zoom called #EndPeriodPoverty in partnership with her sanitary pad brand Flutter by LKG. DJs performed and received 100 sanitary pads each to donate to a charity of their choice.

The line-up included Somizi, Ayanda Thabethe, Lamiez Holworthy, Moflava and Naked DJ.

In the past, Lerato has called out President Cyril Ramaphosa for not doing enough to end period poverty.

“If Scotland can do this, why can’t we, Cyril Ramaphosa? Every girl child and woman who struggles to have access to sanitary products looks up to you to help us make period poverty history!” tweeted the star.

