WATCH | Lerato Sengadi reminisces on Jabba starting his gigs with a hymn

Well-known publicist and HHP’s widow Lerato Sengadi took a trip down memory lane to reminisce about how the late rapper used to start performances with a hymn.

Lerato shared a video in which Jabba could be heard leading thousands of fans into a hymn.

“Most times Motho would start his performances with a hymn or some sort of praise and worship. And every single time the audience (made up of thousands) would stop what they were doing and join in. His faith never wavered until the very end and beyond.”

Lerato said the only other rapper she had witnessed doing this was DMX.

“The only other iconic rapper I’ve ever witnessed do this is DMX. I’m sure the two of them head up the prayer meetings in heaven.”