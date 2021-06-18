TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Lerato Sengadi reminisces on Jabba starting his gigs with a hymn

Karishma Thakurdin TshisaLIVE editor
18 June 2021 - 12:14
HHP and Lerato Sengadi in happier times.
HHP and Lerato Sengadi in happier times.
Image: Instagram/Lerato Sengadi

Well-known publicist and HHP’s widow Lerato Sengadi took a trip down memory lane to reminisce about how the late rapper used to start performances with a hymn. 

Lerato shared a video in which Jabba could be heard leading thousands of fans into a hymn. 

“Most times Motho would start his performances with a hymn or some sort of praise and worship. And every single time the audience (made up of thousands) would stop what they were doing and join in. His faith never wavered until the very end and beyond.”

Lerato said the only other rapper she had witnessed doing this was DMX. 

“The only other iconic rapper I’ve ever witnessed do this is DMX. I’m sure the two of them head up the prayer meetings in heaven.”

HHP died on October 24 2018 after committing suicide in his home. The rapper had openly spoken out about his battle with depression for years. 

During an interview with Eusebius McKaiser on 702 in March last year, Lerato poured her heart out about dealing with his death.

“My husband was sick . He had a mental illness and he died as a result of the mental illness. The way in which it took him was through suicide,” she said.

“In everything that has been said about me, this is my first time talking about any of this stuff. No-one has been honest enough to say he committed suicide. [They keep saying] ‘Its alleged’. It is not alleged. That is what happened as a result of mental illness.

“We should be able to have that conversation honestly  because these are things that happen all the time. We can’t be scared to say this person had depression.”

The publicist said therapy has saved her life, adding that the reason why she moved out of their marital home was because HHP was unwilling to take care of his mental illness .

WATCH | Trevor Noah announces ‘The Daily Show’ is taking a break

"The Daily Show is gonna be taking a break over the summer," Trevor announced.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

LISTEN | 'Scandal!' actress Thandeka Nodada on playing 'sexy and confident' Nonzi

"I realised, this is different. This is a voluptuous woman who is sexy and owns it," Thandeka shared.
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Halala! Babes Wodumo has given birth

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha have announced the birth of their first child.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

SABC condemns sexual harassment as #JusticeForPearlModiadie trends

"I kept quiet for too long until media picked it up and I have been grateful for that because it finally gave me the courage to speak out about the ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Somizi trends as 'Checkpoint' looks into what he was paid to do the cook-off ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Manaka Ranaka finally introduces her baby boy to Mzansi TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘Skeem Saam’ actress Oratile Maitisa details her journey to become a sangoma TshisaLIVE
  4. Sangoma Letoya Makhene slams criticism that R1,000 is 'too much for just ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi reacts to Somizi's 'Checkpoint' interview on tourism minister's cook-off TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...