Cassper shows off his expensive accessories, tells fans his pinky ring is worth a whole Golf GTI

Rapper Cassper Nyovest may be making waves as a resident groover in the amapiano genre, but the rapper still flexes the ol’ hip-hop way. This time he reminded people he was chilling and said the value of the jewellery on his hand could buy one of them a VW Gold GTI and then some.

The rapper took to his Instagram Stories to share moments from his Monday which he spent chilling with his friend at club Ayepyep in Cape Town, where they were enjoying the popular Mogudu (tribe) Monday.

In his one of his videos, Cassper greets one of his mates on camera by extending his hand adorned with diamond-encrusted accessories (a ring and a watch). He then proceeds to ask him, “Ke ho dumedisitse ka bokae moo? (Do you know how much I've just greeted you with) ke GTI le eng le eng moo? (It's a GTI and what else?).”

His friends all laugh in response before Cassper turns the camera to selfie mode and says: “Ah nna hao sa tle, ong'google! (If you don't believe the hype, google me!)”

Watch the IG story below: