SNAPS | Elephants, cocktails and blue waters! Inside Mihlali’s safari getaway

YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase has taken a leisurely vacation to Kruger National Park and taking a vacay never looked better!

Though Mihlali is no stranger to the luxuries of life, the star took a trip that reminded us to take much-needed time out of everyday life to enjoy some down time.

Kicking it back and relaxing after making the Forbes Africa “30 under 30" list, the star was seen relaxing at the Protea Hotel by Marriott Kruger Gate at Kruger Park.

Mihlali shared snaps of her dreamy trip away where she can be seen soaking up some vitamin D, sipping on cocktails and enjoying the wildlife.

While chilling poolside, the star had the opportunity to spot an elephant who wanted to join her to splash around in the blue shimmering waters.

“Mr paid us a visit, lol, but he mainly came by to have some pool water. What a beautiful experience,” Mihlali noted.

Check out the snaps here: