WATCH | Scoop Makhathini says new school rap kids should give Nasty C his flowers

While “rap beefs” and rivalry are infamous in the world of hip hop, Scoop Makhathini doesn't believe “beefing” is always the right approach for newbies to take, saying he believes newcomers should appreciate those who came before them.

Sharing his thoughts on the latest episode of POPcast, Scoop said he's realised that people in Mzansi have a tendency of hating people who originate trends but seemingly celebrate people who “bite” or copy the original creative move.

As an example, Scoop spoke about how many hip hop enthusiasts “hate” Nasty C but love newbie rapper Blxkie, who he alleges actually bit his type of flow from Nasty C.

“They hate Nasty C but they love Blxkie!”

“No-one gives Nasty C props for that but Blxkie and Lucas' flow was developed from a Nasty C skeleton. No-one will give Nasty the props but everybody will love Lucas and Blxkie,” Scoop said.

Scoop's comments stirred up a debate on the TL and as always rapper A-Reece came up as well as hip hop fans discussing the new “kids” such as Big Xhosa and Blxkie.

Here's a clip from the full episode below: