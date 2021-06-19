WATCH | Scoop Makhathini says new school rap kids should give Nasty C his flowers
While “rap beefs” and rivalry are infamous in the world of hip hop, Scoop Makhathini doesn't believe “beefing” is always the right approach for newbies to take, saying he believes newcomers should appreciate those who came before them.
Sharing his thoughts on the latest episode of POPcast, Scoop said he's realised that people in Mzansi have a tendency of hating people who originate trends but seemingly celebrate people who “bite” or copy the original creative move.
As an example, Scoop spoke about how many hip hop enthusiasts “hate” Nasty C but love newbie rapper Blxkie, who he alleges actually bit his type of flow from Nasty C.
“They hate Nasty C but they love Blxkie!”
“No-one gives Nasty C props for that but Blxkie and Lucas' flow was developed from a Nasty C skeleton. No-one will give Nasty the props but everybody will love Lucas and Blxkie,” Scoop said.
Scoop's comments stirred up a debate on the TL and as always rapper A-Reece came up as well as hip hop fans discussing the new “kids” such as Big Xhosa and Blxkie.
Here's a clip from the full episode below:
Meanwhile, Nasty C has not only been living his best life and rubbing shoulders with big names in the States, the rapper has also been on the grind. Fans applauded him for his range when he dropped Best I Ever Had on Friday.
The new song is his first official single of the year after the release of Black and White with Ari Lennox on the Rhythms Of Zamunda project.
The boy has been working hard, cementing his name as one of the best rappers to come out of SA. In his US takeover, Nasty C has been doing interviews and freestyles on many different platforms but his fans were super-excited that he hadn't forgotten the music.
Nasty got praise all over the TL and even landed on the Twitter trends list as his fans expressed how impressed they were that he could toggle between different types of hip hop.
Scoop and his squad also talked about other rappers such as Nadia Nakai, Gigi Lamayne and new kids on the block in the SA hip hop space.
Watch the full PopCast episode below: