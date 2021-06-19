WATCH | Somizi’s tennis playing skills left the internet LOLing but proud

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has left Mzansi in stitches after witnessing his tennis playing skills on the TL.

Proving to fans he is on his way to becoming the next Serena Williams in a video posted to Instagram, the star can be seen practising tennis drills with a coach on a court.

In the clip, Somizi is seen running up and down the court, hitting tennis balls and killing it each time.

“Baby steps. My favourite sport,” he captioned the video.

Many fans were living for his tennis moment, however it turned into a real moemish after fans and celebs were LOL-ing at the star training for Wimbledon.

Amapiano hitmaker DJ Maphorisa took to the comments to share his thoughts on the video

“It's the running for me,” he said with three laughing emojis.

The clip also led to many challenging him for a game.

TV presenter Andile Ncube was down for a match against the Dinner At Somizi's star.

“Loser strips naked on the court and takes a pic and posts,” responded Somizi.