Actor Dingaan Mokebe says loved ones’ broken hearts breeds bad karma

Muvhango actor Dingaan Mokebe (kaKhumalo) has shared some wise words for people who feel their lives seem “stuck”, saying the lack of progress may be caused by the wishes of those close to them.

Taking to his Instagram TV to share his thoughts with followers, the actor warned people that sometimes the greatest form of “witchcraft” was caused by leaving a trail of broken hearts.

“Today, I want to tell y'all something ... As people we like rushing to the conclusion that we are being bewitched when things don't go our way in life. Going around saying things like 'I've been bewitched, that's why my plans never materialise' ... blaming witchcraft for all the wrong in your life. However, I'm here to tell you that you'll be surprised to find that sometimes, your bad karma has nothing to do with being bewitched,” Dingaan said.

Dingaan believes that when a person goes around hurting other people, their unhappiness caused by his or her actions, can result in karma hitting him or her hard. He added that sometimes the people in your circle pray for your downfall, from partners to one's own parents.

“Sometimes you have to look around you because the red flags are there.

“Some of you, your parents are not happy with you, and you think you are going to succeed? You are taking a fat chance,” he said.

Watch the full video below: