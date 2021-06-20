TshisaLIVE

Zandile Msutwana grateful to be healed after injury on set

Karishma Thakurdin TshisaLIVE editor
20 June 2021 - 12:00
Zandile Msutwana is set to return to 'The Queen' soon.
Image: Instagram/Zandile Msutwana

Two months after sustaining an injury on the set of The Queen, actress Zandile Msutwana is back in action. 

In April, Mzansi Magic announced actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo would step in to play Vuyiswa on the much-loved series after Zandile was booked off due to the injury she sustained on set. 

Zandile Msutwana, who plays Vuyiswa Maake, sustained an injury while on set. Unfortunately, Msutwana cannot carry out her duties and has been booked off to recover well at home.”

Returning to Instagram for the first time since the incident, Zandile told fans she was grateful to be completely healed. 

“Thank you doesn’t even begin to express my appreciation for you all. I appreciate every call, text, DM, prayer, mention, love and well wishes. I am excited that today I am leaving my house completely healed and strong, going back to what I love,” she said. 

