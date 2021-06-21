AKA pens letter to late fiancée Anele Tembe on ‘difficult’ Father’s Day
‘I cannot even imagine what it feels like to lose a child, especially someone as amazing as you’
Even though his daughter Kairo Forbes joined millions of children around the world to celebrate their fathers on Father’s Day, the day was difficult for rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, who took to Instagram to pen a letter to his late fiancée Anele “Nelli” Tembe.
AKA expressed his deep sadness in a letter to Nelli, saying that as much as he tried to enjoy the day, everything reminded him of her and that made enjoying the day a very difficult exercise.
“ Father’s Day was very difficult for me. Difficult because as much as I have lost you, as a father I cannot even imagine what it feels like to lose a child, especially someone as amazing as you. This is the last picture I took of you, and this is how I choose to remember you.
“I pray for your family every single day, as I do for mine. We miss you so much Anele. So so much. Everything reminds me of you,” wrote a heartbroken AKA.
Nelli died earlier this year after after apparently falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town. There is an ongoing police investigation into the circumstances around her death.
AKA told his version of events about what happened on the day the Nelli died in a tell all interview.
The rapper has been asking for space to grief grieve.
In a recent interview with TshisaLIVE, AKA’s father Tony Forbes said the rapper was beginning to regain some sort of normalcy because he was finally beginning to make music again. This, he said, was the best way AKA could express all the emotions he has been feeling and unable to articulate or share with others.
“Kiernan has always possessed a strong character and never gives up in the face of adversity. Anele’s tragic passing has affected him in ways we would never understand, and these false presentations of his love story with her are affecting him. He has been finding it difficult to express himself, but in the last week he has been pouring his thoughts and feelings into making music. That has brought about a change. As a family, we have been happy to see that glimmer of normalcy coming back into his life,” Tony said.
Meanwhile, Kairo didn’t drop the ball in her Father’s Day celebrations.
The cutie bought her daddy balloons and made a cute penguin card with a heart among other things.
Check it out below: