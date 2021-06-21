AKA pens letter to late fiancée Anele Tembe on ‘difficult’ Father’s Day

Even though his daughter Kairo Forbes joined millions of children around the world to celebrate their fathers on Father’s Day, the day was difficult for rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, who took to Instagram to pen a letter to his late fiancée Anele “Nelli” Tembe.

AKA expressed his deep sadness in a letter to Nelli, saying that as much as he tried to enjoy the day, everything reminded him of her and that made enjoying the day a very difficult exercise.

“ Father’s Day was very difficult for me. Difficult because as much as I have lost you, as a father I cannot even imagine what it feels like to lose a child, especially someone as amazing as you. This is the last picture I took of you, and this is how I choose to remember you.

“I pray for your family every single day, as I do for mine. We miss you so much Anele. So so much. Everything reminds me of you,” wrote a heartbroken AKA.

Nelli died earlier this year after after apparently falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town. There is an ongoing police investigation into the circumstances around her death.