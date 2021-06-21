Anele Mdoda chats about life at 37, ruling TV & radio - and her book!
“As for my book, I will only write a book when I can be honest. So many memoirs have been void of truth in this country..." Anele shared.
Not only is she doing the most on TV but she's been setting the bar on radio as well, but that's not all that media personality Anele Mdoda has to offer and in an interview with TshisaLIVE, Anele spilled the beans on what's still to come.
Just like her friend Somizi, fans have come to discover that Anele is a great cook and the mother of one has revealed that a cooking show or book may still be in the pipeline.
“Oh look, the beauty of cooking is that I will never stop doing it, so the show can come at any time, even in 20 years, much like comedy.”
Anele also revealed she was holding off on writing a biography because she was waiting for a time where she wouldn't need to compromise on her truth.
“As for my book, I will only write a book when I can be honest. So many memoirs have been void of truth in this country and when you have a book that was as truthful as Kabelo Mabalane's, the rest are a yawn, shame. I never want to deny my truth,” she said.
Having recently turned 37, the media personality said she has loved the life she's lived. Her one regret, however, was that she didn't focus on her fitness as much as she should have earlier.
“The one thing I wish I would have done is not stop swimming, or I should have started boxing or running sooner. The world is simply nicer to you when you feel good about yourself and I really feel good about myself.
“When you treat yourself like a doll, the world does the same. You will be met with resistance because you no longer suit what made people comfortable with your growth. Grow anyway,” said Anele.
Read the rest of our juicy Q&A with Anele below:
The Buzz has been doing amazing, what has been your favourite aspect of being a part of the show?
We really have the best time on set, the cast is super but the crew itself. What I like is that the camera guys are also partaking in the discussion between segments and that lets me know that we have a winner of a show.
You work with amazing African women. What are your favourite things about each of your co-hosts?
That they have not done any TV before The Buzz but each one is shining! They have all worked in countries other than their countries of origin and that always shows me resilience, which is the most important trait to have.
What has been the most shocking/fascinating/explosive topic y’all (The Buzz panellists) have tackled so far? One that you just can’t forget?
Oh lord, a good 90% of them, but the one I retell the most is one where a husband wanted separate rooms from his wife (nothing wrong), so he can bring in other women when he wants (everything wrong).
You’ve been slaying and serving legs and body! Share your secret?
Boxing and tennis.
You’ve brought a refreshing take (together with your team) on a morning radio show, how has that journey in particular been for you?
I have been in radio for 19 years this year and each moment in radio has prepared me for Anele and The Club. I have no doubt that we are doing the best breakfast show in SA and that is a combination of a great team on air and off air, and authenticity.
You recently turned 37, what are three things you know for sure about yourself and your life?
The one thing that I know is that I know nothing and I am fine with that.
Birthdays are often a time of reflection, what introspection have you done and what revelations/epiphanies have you had?
Birthdays are there for fun and I wish everyone would celebrate them. There is nothing deep, a day to be all about yourself. I invite people and we have fun, yes, but the truth is I would be happy alone on my day and I would still have a blast!
How has being a mommy to Alakhe changed your life?
He is my mirror. If I am happy, he is happy, and that makes me happy.