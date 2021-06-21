Anele Mdoda chats about life at 37, ruling TV & radio - and her book!

Not only is she doing the most on TV but she's been setting the bar on radio as well, but that's not all that media personality Anele Mdoda has to offer and in an interview with TshisaLIVE, Anele spilled the beans on what's still to come.

Just like her friend Somizi, fans have come to discover that Anele is a great cook and the mother of one has revealed that a cooking show or book may still be in the pipeline.

“Oh look, the beauty of cooking is that I will never stop doing it, so the show can come at any time, even in 20 years, much like comedy.”

Anele also revealed she was holding off on writing a biography because she was waiting for a time where she wouldn't need to compromise on her truth.

“As for my book, I will only write a book when I can be honest. So many memoirs have been void of truth in this country and when you have a book that was as truthful as Kabelo Mabalane's, the rest are a yawn, shame. I never want to deny my truth,” she said.

Having recently turned 37, the media personality said she has loved the life she's lived. Her one regret, however, was that she didn't focus on her fitness as much as she should have earlier.

“The one thing I wish I would have done is not stop swimming, or I should have started boxing or running sooner. The world is simply nicer to you when you feel good about yourself and I really feel good about myself.

“When you treat yourself like a doll, the world does the same. You will be met with resistance because you no longer suit what made people comfortable with your growth. Grow anyway,” said Anele.