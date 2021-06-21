TshisaLIVE

Florence Masebe warns Mzansi to stay cautious of people they interact with as third wave rises

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
21 June 2021 - 15:00
Veteran actor Florence Masebe has urged South Africans to take Covid-19 seriously as the number of infections continues to rise.
Veteran actor Florence Masebe has urged South Africans to take Covid-19 seriously as the number of infections continues to rise.
Image: Instagram/Florence Masebe

Veteran actor Florence Masebe has once again sent out a reminder to South Africans to remain cautious of who they interact with as Covid-19 infections continue to rise and take more lives.

Since Covid-19 set foot in Mzansi, Florence has been one of the most vocal celebrities, constantly asking people to follow the set regulations and do their best to protect themselves and their loved ones against the coronavirus.

Two waves later, the actress is still asking South Africans to take Covid-19 seriously as the number of infections continues to rise. It seems some people have not grasped the severity of the situation if the pictures of crowds at clubs and people hosting events are anything to go by.

In a brief Twitter thread, Florence reminded her followers to be careful of the people they “hang around”, saying these may be the same people who bring the virus to them after attending grooves and events during weekends.

The person who is partying today is your colleague who will chill with you for tea and harmless gossip on Monday at the office.

“Same person will dismiss their symptoms as change of season allergies in a few days. Not only will they continue coming to work and interacting with you, they will also pop in to see family for dinner sometime in the week,” Florence said.

“Multiply this person by 40 and see how easy it is to form a super-spreader chain despite your party being under the prescribed 50 limit for indoor guests.”

“Then the RIPs will follow,” the veteran actress said.

While the actress has been showing concern for the country as a whole, the rising number of infections in Gauteng have been bothering her and she has taken to Twitter to say as much.

She urged resident in the province to take extra-precautions where possible.

TimesLIVE reported on Sunday that SA had recorded 13,155 new Covid-19 cases, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD). The NICD said most new cases (8,640) were in Gauteng (66%), followed by the Western Cape (9%).

On her TL, people reacted to the Gauteng Covid-19 infections number, with many saying it has a lot to do with people acting like we are no longer living through a pandemic.

Here are some of the tweets below:

WATCH | Florence Masebe calls for protection of artists, Twitter weighs in

"Giving economic rights to actors is not a mistake. It is something that should have been part of the system all these years," said Florence.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Florence Masebe: ‘Just because you didn't post the event, doesn't mean it didn't spread the virus’

Actress Florence Masebe is asking what it will take for South Africans to take the coronavirus seriously.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Florence Masebe questions Nathi Mthethwa’s explanation of 'mismanagement' of NAC funds

"What we need right now is facts and transparency. Oh, and support," Florence tweeted.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Florence Masebe on Covid-19: People are dying yet others are partying, we're going to see flames

The star slams people living in oblivion as many others face real danger of Covid-19
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Actress Phuti Khomo’s hubby bought her a truck for her birthday! TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper shows off his expensive accessories, tells fans his pinky ring is worth ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Somizi’s tennis playing skills left the internet LOLing but proud TshisaLIVE
  4. Actor Dingaan Mokebe says loved ones’ broken hearts breeds bad karma TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Leleti Khumalo re-enacts scenes from ‘Sarafina!’ and leaves Mzansi ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...