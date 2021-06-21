Florence Masebe warns Mzansi to stay cautious of people they interact with as third wave rises

Veteran actor Florence Masebe has once again sent out a reminder to South Africans to remain cautious of who they interact with as Covid-19 infections continue to rise and take more lives.

Since Covid-19 set foot in Mzansi, Florence has been one of the most vocal celebrities, constantly asking people to follow the set regulations and do their best to protect themselves and their loved ones against the coronavirus.

Two waves later, the actress is still asking South Africans to take Covid-19 seriously as the number of infections continues to rise. It seems some people have not grasped the severity of the situation if the pictures of crowds at clubs and people hosting events are anything to go by.