Florence Masebe warns Mzansi to stay cautious of people they interact with as third wave rises
Veteran actor Florence Masebe has once again sent out a reminder to South Africans to remain cautious of who they interact with as Covid-19 infections continue to rise and take more lives.
Since Covid-19 set foot in Mzansi, Florence has been one of the most vocal celebrities, constantly asking people to follow the set regulations and do their best to protect themselves and their loved ones against the coronavirus.
Two waves later, the actress is still asking South Africans to take Covid-19 seriously as the number of infections continues to rise. It seems some people have not grasped the severity of the situation if the pictures of crowds at clubs and people hosting events are anything to go by.
In a brief Twitter thread, Florence reminded her followers to be careful of the people they “hang around”, saying these may be the same people who bring the virus to them after attending grooves and events during weekends.
“The person who is partying today is your colleague who will chill with you for tea and harmless gossip on Monday at the office.
“Same person will dismiss their symptoms as change of season allergies in a few days. Not only will they continue coming to work and interacting with you, they will also pop in to see family for dinner sometime in the week,” Florence said.
“Multiply this person by 40 and see how easy it is to form a super-spreader chain despite your party being under the prescribed 50 limit for indoor guests.”
“Then the RIPs will follow,” the veteran actress said.
Same person will dismiss their symptoms as change of season allergies in a few days. Not only will they continue coming to work and interacting with you, they will also pop in to see family for dinner sometime in the week.— Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) June 19, 2021
While the actress has been showing concern for the country as a whole, the rising number of infections in Gauteng have been bothering her and she has taken to Twitter to say as much.
She urged resident in the province to take extra-precautions where possible.
TimesLIVE reported on Sunday that SA had recorded 13,155 new Covid-19 cases, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD). The NICD said most new cases (8,640) were in Gauteng (66%), followed by the Western Cape (9%).
On her TL, people reacted to the Gauteng Covid-19 infections number, with many saying it has a lot to do with people acting like we are no longer living through a pandemic.
Here are some of the tweets below:
Was driving through Soweto maabane. You'd never say we're in a pandemic and GP is the epicentre at the moment. ☹️ https://t.co/zEFcLpOikG— Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) June 20, 2021
This is a crisis. Why is the President not declaring a state of emergency 🚨 https://t.co/ot0c7cbHJh— Nich (@Annicia_) June 20, 2021
The rest of the country is riding a wave meanwhile there's a tsunami busy in Gauteng. https://t.co/e7ikF8buJ9— Call Me J4M4L 🌈 (@CallMeJ4m4l) June 20, 2021