TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Here’s how Mzansi celebs celebrated Father’s Day

21 June 2021 - 11:00
Mzansi celebs came in full force with their loving tributes on Father's Day.
Mzansi celebs came in full force with their loving tributes on Father's Day.
Image: Instagram/Junior de Rocka

With the celebration of fatherhood lighting up hearts in SA, the country’s most famous dads were honoured in style on social media. 

Many of SA’s most famous faves shared their love for their fathers and some celebrated their own journeys in fatherhood.

Celebrating the day with intimate parties and presents galore, dads were honoured for their undying love and good ol’ papa bear spirit.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest and actor Thomas Gumede were some of the first-time fathers excited about the day.

Nearly a year into fatherhood, Cassper penned a letter to his own father thanking him for teaching him how to be an awesome parent.

“Happy Father’s Day to the best father in the world! Mei Ti ti ti bla! Ta Miller! This my first Father’s Day as a father and I am going spend it with my son. Dude can’t talk yet so I’m having convos by myself, lol. I teach him everything you taught me. Like love, humour, respect and forgiveness. I love you pops, forever,” he wrote.

He also received his first present from little Khotso, presenting the star with 10 reasons why he loves him. 

Actresses Pearl Thusi and former Uzalo star Dawn Thandeka King celebrated their late fathers with tributes to their memories. In a series of snaps, Pearl said it is a “heavenly” connection she has with her dad. 

“I believe every father is his daughter’s first love,” wrote Pearl. 

Check out some of the posts:

Cassper Nyovest

Thomas Gumede

Pearl Thusi

Dawn Thandeka King

Loyiso Bala 

Junior de Rocka

Priddy Ugly

Zakes Bantwini

Wiseman Mncube

Maps Maponyane

Itumeleng Khune's wife Sphelele confirms they're expecting their second child

Baby #2 is on the way!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Connie Ferguson celebrates her dad's birthday with heartfelt message

Connie Ferguson shared the joyous occasion with fans on Instagram.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

LISTEN | Dawn Thandeka King on THAT ‘Uzalo’ exit, ‘new chapters’ and losing a parent

The star has said goodbye to 'Uzalo', started shooting on another series and buried a parent over the last few weeks.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Cassper shows off his expensive accessories, tells fans his pinky ring is worth ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Somizi’s tennis playing skills left the internet LOLing but proud TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Actress Phuti Khomo’s hubby bought her a truck for her birthday! TshisaLIVE
  4. Actor Dingaan Mokebe says loved ones’ broken hearts breeds bad karma TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Leleti Khumalo re-enacts scenes from ‘Sarafina!’ and leaves Mzansi ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...