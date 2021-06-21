Thishiwe Ziqubu reflects on coming out to her father: 'He told me to shut up and passed me a drink'
As thousands celebrated their dads on Sunday for Father's Day, actor Thishiwe Ziqubu shared how her old man was accepting of her when she came out.
The actor said her father said she didn't need to explain herself or her sexuality.
“When I tried to come out to my father he told me to shut up and passed me a drink. Like why [are] you explaining yourself, bro? I like you and I like your girlfriend so ngcela ungdluliseli idash [please pass me a dash]. So grateful for this guy. Mama left me in good hands,” she tweeted.
In another tweet, Thishiwe said her experience with acceptance and openness from her father was proof that people have no excuse for being homophobic.
This, she said, should not even be blamed on a person's background or a lack of knowledge, because her father had limited opportunities and education but did not use this to discriminate against her.
“You have no excuse for being homophobic- not your background, nothing. I never had to educate my father on nothing,” she tweeted.
This is a Zulu man with Grade 5 who grew up with his only possibility being working for AmaBhunu. He raised himself out of that shit and is the most powerful entrepreneur I know. MJuda you are BOSS and made me BOSS 🙌🏾 Nyigga Islam too so Alhumdiallah or whatever my bro.— Thishiwe Ziqubu (@thishiweziqubu) June 20, 2021
Thishiwe has been a proud bearer of the LGBTQIA+ community since her relationship with ex-partner Mandisa Nduna went public back in 2017.
The couple told TshisaLIVE before they split last year that they were not ashamed to publicly flaunt their affection as members of the community.
“By hiding who we are as people in the LGBTI community, we give homophobic people more 'power' over us. Of course, we live in a world where just by existing as a woman, your life is endangered, but we believe the trick is to live and love just as we are meant to do. How is it your life when you live it for other people?” they said.