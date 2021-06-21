Thishiwe Ziqubu reflects on coming out to her father: 'He told me to shut up and passed me a drink'

As thousands celebrated their dads on Sunday for Father's Day, actor Thishiwe Ziqubu shared how her old man was accepting of her when she came out.

The actor said her father said she didn't need to explain herself or her sexuality.

“When I tried to come out to my father he told me to shut up and passed me a drink. Like why [are] you explaining yourself, bro? I like you and I like your girlfriend so ngcela ungdluliseli idash [please pass me a dash]. So grateful for this guy. Mama left me in good hands,” she tweeted.

In another tweet, Thishiwe said her experience with acceptance and openness from her father was proof that people have no excuse for being homophobic.

This, she said, should not even be blamed on a person's background or a lack of knowledge, because her father had limited opportunities and education but did not use this to discriminate against her.

“You have no excuse for being homophobic- not your background, nothing. I never had to educate my father on nothing,” she tweeted.