Trevor Noah on depression and being a workaholic

SA-born comedian Trevor Noah has opened up about the effect of Covid-19 on his and others mental health.

According to South China Morning Post, Trevor used daily routines and goals to help him deal with anxiety and depression, but saw his routine turn on its head with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

Speaking to the publication, the comedian opened up about the toll the coronavirus had on mental health.

“It was terrible. Are you kidding me? If anyone struggles with depression, if anyone’s working through anxiety, you can do a good job of managing that. You can manage how you eat, you can manage how you exercise, how you get fresh air, how you associate with people.

"All these things contribute to your mental health. Having it all stripped away at once took a toll on society that I don’t think we’ve begun to understand,” he said.

He recounted how the pandemic had forced him to slow down, admitting he was a bit of a workaholic.