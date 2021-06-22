WATCH | 4 clips of Luzuko Nteleko in action that helped him win SA over
Luzuko was a natural in front of the camera
The death of much loved actor Luzuko Nteleko on Monday, has left the nation reflecting on the star's most iconic screen moments that caught the attention of millions.
Luzuko died on Monday, aged 36 years. His sister Nomsa Nteleko took to Twitter to announce his passing. The the cause of his death is yet to be confirmed.
In the last two years of his life, the star faced a battle with cancer.
Luzuko had an illustrious career as an actor and has featured in big local productions such as Zone 14, Muvhango, and Ring of Lies. The star also made a name for himself on the international scene after filming the LGBTQI+ TV series About Him featuring Milan Christopher and a British history documentary series Zero Hour.
The actor was loved by many for his fun personality, humour and his multilingualism that often left his fans impressed.
Mzansi took to Twitter to honour the star and his achievements in the entertainment industry. Many posted clips of the star's best moments in front of the camera.
From his first role on the show 4 Hours to showing off his singing skills, watch some of Luzuko's quintessential moments below:
You said I should watch this video every time I struggled to fall asleep, maar...— 𝕊𝕠𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝 𝔸𝕟𝕘𝕖𝕝 (@Social_Angel) June 22, 2021
I wish there was a way to say a proper goodbye. Now what is left are the good memories of you. We will forever miss you, Zat. 🌙🕊💛 #RIPLuzukoNteleko pic.twitter.com/aMrkOdX7qE
4 Hours - Starring Luzuko Nteleko directed by Vivek Mehta
Phumula ngokuthula mfowethu💔🕊🕊#RIPLuzukoNteleko pic.twitter.com/bJmTslW7EN— Hazel German (@hhazelofficial_) June 21, 2021