TshisaLIVE

‘We are still in this pandemic because of corruption’ - Amanda Black sparks debate

22 June 2021 - 10:30
Songstress Amanda Black worries about the impact corruption has on Covid-19.
Songstress Amanda Black worries about the impact corruption has on Covid-19.
Image: Instagram/Amanda Black

Singer-songwriter Amanda Black has sparked a major debate on social media after her comment on corruption and the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the Vuka hitmaker claimed the county was still battling Covid-19 because of corruption.

“We are still in this pandemic because of corruption. That's the truth,” she said.

Amanda also questioned the deployment of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), asking who it was for. 

TimesLIVE reported that 60 SANDF health personnel have been deployed in Gauteng to help healthcare professionals in the province, amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. They will be rotated to assist where the biggest needs are.

“Have we forgotten about the mass graves that were dug? Perhaps they were preparing for these waves they keep on 'predicting'," Amanda said in a separate tweet.

One user said the reason for the deployment was because there was a capacity crisis in health facilities, due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in the province.

However, Amanda stuck to her statement, saying corruption was the reason there weren't more hospitals. 

“A year later of a pandemic and billions looted and no significant changes in our health system? There is a terrifying number of unemployed medical staff in our country. What happened to the Cuban doctors?” she asked. 

After hearing the arguments made by some, Amanda sarcastically wished the country “good luck” on dealing with the pandemic. 

“Oh good luck to us, we're in for an even bumpier ride because we hate ourselves and scared sh**less to do anything about the oppression by our government. Please wear your mask, sanitise and stay safe,” she said.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions to Amanda's comments:

MORE

LISTEN | Amanda Black chats about 'Kutheni Na' song featuring Kwesta

“The pandemic hasn't really given a chance for you to run away from yourself because most of the time, you are by yourself," says Amanda Black.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Amanda Black, Cassper & others demand action from Cyril Ramaphosa over human trafficking

"Guys, no ways. So many people going missing and our president still hasn't said anything? Like nothing?" Cassper said.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Amanda Black's prayer for Africa: We're not the ambassadors for suffering, let’s stop owning it

"My prayer for Afrika is that she breaks all the chains of poverty and systematic oppression"
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Actress Phuti Khomo’s hubby bought her a truck for her birthday! TshisaLIVE
  2. Actor Dingaan Mokebe says loved ones’ broken hearts breeds bad karma TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Somizi’s tennis playing skills left the internet LOLing but proud TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper shows off his expensive accessories, tells fans his pinky ring is worth ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Zandile Msutwana grateful to be healed after injury on set TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...