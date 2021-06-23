TshisaLIVE

IN PICTURES | The life and times of Luzuko Nteleko, TV star and people’s person

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
23 June 2021 - 13:00
Late actor Luzuko Nteleko loved his job but he loved people more.
Image: Instagram/Luzuko Nteleko

Social media has been flooded with touching tributes for late actor Luzuko Nteleko. Along with his talent and love for people, family, friends and fans expressed what they will miss the most about Luzuko, and one of the top attributes was his spotlight-stealing smile.

Luzuko died on Monday aged 36 after losing a two-year battle with brain cancer.

His sister Nomsa Nteleko confirmed the news of his death to TshisaLIVE and his family later released a statement.

The Nteleko family is grateful to his medical and spiritual team who supported Zuko tirelessly with his fight against brain cancer. He fought a good fight until he met his untimely death on June 21.

“We are deeply saddened and hurt by his passing. Luzuko was love personified  he was peace, courage and strength. The family will communicate the funeral arrangements in due time. May friends and loved ones be comforted by the fact that his spirit will continue to be with us,” read the statement.

Luzuko was fondly remembered by those who knew him. His bubbly and ever-happy personality was repetitively mentioned. Those who spoke to him while he was fighting cancer said he never feared the disease and remained positive until his last days.

His fans have been consoled by memories of him from the TV and film characters he brought to life over the years.

Here are some of his moments captured:

Luzuko Nteleko.
Luzuko Nteleko.
Image: Tshepho Kekana

Actor Luzuko Nteleko has died

The details around the cause of death are yet to be confirmed.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Last TshisaLIVE Interview | Luzuko Nteleko was heartbroken about the state of SA

"Some of the people we saw, their livelihood is worse off than it was 24 years ago and that broke my heart"
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

WATCH | 4 clips of Luzuko Nteleko in action that helped him win SA over

The 'Zone 14' thespian touched the hearts of thousands across SA with his on-screen presence.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'He fought the good fight': Tributes pour in for actor Luzuko Nteleko

Luzuko was loved in the industry and by his fans
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
