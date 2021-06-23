TshisaLIVE

Kuli Roberts slams tweep claiming African Americans aren’t smart

“Oi, stop insulting Black people. Are you mad? Your self-hate must be confined to your diary. Damn!” said Kuli.

23 June 2021 - 08:00
Kuli Roberts has hit back at comments about African Americans.
Kuli Roberts has hit back at comments about African Americans.
Image: Instagram/Kuli Roberts

Media personality Kuli Roberts has called out those who have come for African American intelligence, saying they must keep their 'self-hate' to themselves.

It all began after a thread about the contentions between African diaspora and Africans left the internet in conversation about defining one's Africaness. After Kuli joined in the conversation for a laugh, it led to a fan taking things in another direction.

After questioning whether there are “smart” African Americans, Kuli hit back at the tweep's thoughts. Stating the tweet is ridiculous, the star went on to highlight the achievements of black Americans, saying the user should confine their “self-hate” to their diary.

“This tweet is too ridiculous to get an answer. There are so many inventions by Black Americans and you can find them on Google. Try the pram, u might need it. Oi, stop insulting Black people. Are you mad? Your self-hate must be confined to your diary. Damn!” said Kuli.

The Sunday World lifestyle editor often uses her social media to clap back with stinging sentiments. Just recently, the star asked her followers to call out 'their faves' for being ignorant about the troubles facing Mzansi. She also said it was embarrassing to see “clueless” people wearing luxury designer clothes. 

“Deflect but South Africans are not stupid and get your favourites to go to school. It's embarrassing being in Gucci and so clueless — embarrassing for Gucci. Makes it a bit obvious how you got it. Go to school. Your mates will not give you the people's money forever. Loathe this place. Yeer,” Kuli tweeted.

READ MORE

Kuli Roberts reassures fans that she’s alive after 'RIP Kuli' Facebook post

"I'm sorry for the dim folk on these Apps," Kuli said.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Kuli Roberts hits back at 'arrogance and cluelessness' from SA politicians

"It's embarrassing being in Gucci and so clueless - embarrassing for Gucci," Kuli said.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Kuli Roberts reflects on being kicked out by her landlord because she's black

'I remember being kicked out of a rented house in Muizenburg in the late 90s while pregnant, with a toddler and husband. The wife didn’t appreciate a ...
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Actress Phuti Khomo’s hubby bought her a truck for her birthday! TshisaLIVE
  2. Actor Luzuko Nteleko has died TshisaLIVE
  3. 'She understood the assignment!' — Enhle Mbali wows Mzansi in 'Rockville' TshisaLIVE
  4. Trevor Noah on depression and being a workaholic TshisaLIVE
  5. Zandile Msutwana grateful to be healed after injury on set TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...