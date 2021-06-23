Kuli Roberts slams tweep claiming African Americans aren’t smart

Media personality Kuli Roberts has called out those who have come for African American intelligence, saying they must keep their 'self-hate' to themselves.

It all began after a thread about the contentions between African diaspora and Africans left the internet in conversation about defining one's Africaness. After Kuli joined in the conversation for a laugh, it led to a fan taking things in another direction.

After questioning whether there are “smart” African Americans, Kuli hit back at the tweep's thoughts. Stating the tweet is ridiculous, the star went on to highlight the achievements of black Americans, saying the user should confine their “self-hate” to their diary.

“This tweet is too ridiculous to get an answer. There are so many inventions by Black Americans and you can find them on Google. Try the pram, u might need it. Oi, stop insulting Black people. Are you mad? Your self-hate must be confined to your diary. Damn!” said Kuli.