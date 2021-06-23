Kuli Roberts slams tweep claiming African Americans aren’t smart
“Oi, stop insulting Black people. Are you mad? Your self-hate must be confined to your diary. Damn!” said Kuli.
Media personality Kuli Roberts has called out those who have come for African American intelligence, saying they must keep their 'self-hate' to themselves.
It all began after a thread about the contentions between African diaspora and Africans left the internet in conversation about defining one's Africaness. After Kuli joined in the conversation for a laugh, it led to a fan taking things in another direction.
After questioning whether there are “smart” African Americans, Kuli hit back at the tweep's thoughts. Stating the tweet is ridiculous, the star went on to highlight the achievements of black Americans, saying the user should confine their “self-hate” to their diary.
“This tweet is too ridiculous to get an answer. There are so many inventions by Black Americans and you can find them on Google. Try the pram, u might need it. Oi, stop insulting Black people. Are you mad? Your self-hate must be confined to your diary. Damn!” said Kuli.
This tweet is too ridiculous to get an answer. There are so many inventions by Black Americans and u can find them on Google. Try the pram, u might need it. Oi, stop insulting Black people. Are you mad? Your self-hate must be confined to your diary. Damn! https://t.co/I7p9WMfSpT— STOP ALBINISM KILLINGS (@kuliroberts) June 21, 2021
The Sunday World lifestyle editor often uses her social media to clap back with stinging sentiments. Just recently, the star asked her followers to call out 'their faves' for being ignorant about the troubles facing Mzansi. She also said it was embarrassing to see “clueless” people wearing luxury designer clothes.
“Deflect but South Africans are not stupid and get your favourites to go to school. It's embarrassing being in Gucci and so clueless — embarrassing for Gucci. Makes it a bit obvious how you got it. Go to school. Your mates will not give you the people's money forever. Loathe this place. Yeer,” Kuli tweeted.