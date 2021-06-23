TshisaLIVE

Say what? Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD charity programme honours Cassper Nyovest

Rapper honoured during Black Music Appreciation Month

23 June 2021 - 10:00
Cassper has been praised for his contribution to the African music scene.
Cassper has been praised for his contribution to the African music scene.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has been recognised for making waves within the black community with his music by queen of pop Beyoncé’s charity program BeyGOOD.

Taking to Twitter, the organisation recently commemorated Black Music Appreciation Month, celebrating the musical influence of African-Americans in the US. Extending past the borders, Bey’s foundation decided to cheer black artists across the globe who have made an international impact, and Cassper Nyovest made the cut.

Mzansi’s Doc Shebeleza hitmaker Cassper had a seat the table with BeyGOOD honouring the star for his excellence in Afro beats and hip-hop.

Celebrating the brilliance and creativity of black musicians who have influenced the world through their art,” they captioned.

BeyGOOD is Beyoncé’s charity programme launched in 2013, assisting with multiple causes such as funding scholarships, fundraising for local causes and Covid-19 relief.

Apparently speechless, which is rare for the rapper, Cassper took to social media in awe of the accolade.

“Wow,” he wrote.

SA Twitter took to the reply section of the tweet to congratulate him for catching the attention of the Lemonade star and for receiving praise from anyone within Beyoncé’s proximity.

Check out the reactions below:

‘The country needs to be vaccinated’: Cassper Nyovest throws his weight behind EFF’s march to Sahpra

'I don't have to be a member of any political party to agree that people are dying and we need to save lives and livelihoods,' says Cassper Nyovest.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

SNAPS | Here’s how Mzansi celebs celebrated Father’s Day

Mzansi's faves celebrated their fathers and they were celebrated too.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Cassper shows off his expensive accessories, tells fans his pinky ring is worth a whole Golf GTI

Cassper said: "If you don't believe the hype, google me!"
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Actress Phuti Khomo’s hubby bought her a truck for her birthday! TshisaLIVE
  2. Actor Luzuko Nteleko has died TshisaLIVE
  3. 'She understood the assignment!' — Enhle Mbali wows Mzansi in 'Rockville' TshisaLIVE
  4. Trevor Noah on depression and being a workaholic TshisaLIVE
  5. Zandile Msutwana grateful to be healed after injury on set TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...