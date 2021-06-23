Say what? Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD charity programme honours Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has been recognised for making waves within the black community with his music by queen of pop Beyoncé’s charity program BeyGOOD.

Taking to Twitter, the organisation recently commemorated Black Music Appreciation Month, celebrating the musical influence of African-Americans in the US. Extending past the borders, Bey’s foundation decided to cheer black artists across the globe who have made an international impact, and Cassper Nyovest made the cut.

Mzansi’s Doc Shebeleza hitmaker Cassper had a seat the table with BeyGOOD honouring the star for his excellence in Afro beats and hip-hop.

“Celebrating the brilliance and creativity of black musicians who have influenced the world through their art,” they captioned.