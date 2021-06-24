TshisaLIVE

Twitter reacts to Big Xhosa's diss track for MacG and Sol Phenduka's podcast!

24 June 2021 - 10:00
The rising star from the Eastern Cape has come for podcast hosts MacG and Sol Phenduka in his latest release.
Image: YouTube/ Big Xhosa

Up-and-coming rapper Big Xhosa has again ruffled feathers with his latest single, and this time podcasters MacG and Sol Phenduka bore the brunt of his freestyle.

Though he is no stranger to coming for some of the biggest names in the industry, Twitter was left in a mess after Eastern Cape musician released a single coming for his haters and particularly Podcast and Chill hosts MacG and Sol.

In the song released under his other alias SOS, Big Xhosa can be heard rapping about the attention he has received online for his last diss track, coming for some of SA's biggest names in rap such as Cassper Nyovest, Emtee and Nasty C. 

The star also used the song to hit back at the controversial Podcast and Chill hosts because MacG and Sol had discussed Big Xhosa on an episode of the show, describing the star's music as “trash”.

Big Xhosa said the pair only speak ill of him, and never celebrate his achievements.

“F*** Macg and his podcast yah for putting me on/B*tch I got myself off so I don't give a sh*t if you're seeing or feeling my song /Who are you? I don't make music for trust fund babies,” said Big Xhosa in his track.

Big Xhosa takes a rest and lets SOS run things.

The song took Mzansi by storm. Many were shook by the comments, while others were chuckling up a storm on the TL. 

MacG has yet to respond.

However, Sol took to Twitter after catching wind of Big Xhosa mentioning the podcast in his latest release.

“You can diss me all you want my brother. You can't take my joy. God bless you and I love you Big Xhosa,” said Sol.

Check out SA's reactions below:

