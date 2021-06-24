WATCH | Somizi talks about little white lies & why ‘shame’ made him lie as a child
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is known to be a sharer on the socials and he's recently let his fans into how it was to be child star from the township when his co-stars came from families that were better off.
Somizi took to his Instagram to share a young throwback story wherein he ended up talking about how he depended on white lies to get by and the reasons — in retrospect — he thinks he was ashamed to tell his truth back then.
The Idols SA judge explained that when he was in primary school, he had already started doing TV. He added that the group of kids that he used to do TV with, unlike him, attended a multiracial school and he was under a lot of pressure.
“They used to fetch us in a Kombi to take us to set ... so I was like the only child in the car out of like 8 kids who went to Bantu education/Black or township school,” he said, adding that they were always twanging.
Somizi said he was always trying hard to fit in so he would try to speak English like his peers in the car and when it was time to introduce himself, he lied about his name.
“As we driving they start talking, they were introducing each other ... and I thought to myself never, I am not going to say I am Somizi ... and I said my name is Capri. I immediately thought of my star sign. Capri is taken from Capricorn.”
Watch the first part of story time below:
In the video, which he titled “Sad Lie”, Somizi also went on to tell the story of how he was embarrassed about his parent's humble house for a long time as a child whose friends had better houses.
He said after school he would purposely pass his home and go to a friend’s place.
“We were a group of 4 friends and all three of them stayed in big houses and I was the only one again who stayed in a 2-bedroom house. My home did not look like you know majabajaba (fancy) It was just a small house like you know how RDP houses would look.
“We used to accompany each other so I would be the first one to say goodbye because they carry on and I would turn left into my street. My home where I was born was the third house from the corner so they could see it. So I went further and passed my home because I was embarrassed and ashamed. I would walk towards a big house ... ” he said.
Watch Somizi's story time video below: