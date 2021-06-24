WATCH | Somizi talks about little white lies & why ‘shame’ made him lie as a child

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is known to be a sharer on the socials and he's recently let his fans into how it was to be child star from the township when his co-stars came from families that were better off.

Somizi took to his Instagram to share a young throwback story wherein he ended up talking about how he depended on white lies to get by and the reasons — in retrospect — he thinks he was ashamed to tell his truth back then.

The Idols SA judge explained that when he was in primary school, he had already started doing TV. He added that the group of kids that he used to do TV with, unlike him, attended a multiracial school and he was under a lot of pressure.

“They used to fetch us in a Kombi to take us to set ... so I was like the only child in the car out of like 8 kids who went to Bantu education/Black or township school,” he said, adding that they were always twanging.

Somizi said he was always trying hard to fit in so he would try to speak English like his peers in the car and when it was time to introduce himself, he lied about his name.

“As we driving they start talking, they were introducing each other ... and I thought to myself never, I am not going to say I am Somizi ... and I said my name is Capri. I immediately thought of my star sign. Capri is taken from Capricorn.”

Watch the first part of story time below: