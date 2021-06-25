Late actor Luzuko Nteleko’s memorial and funeral service details revealed
As family, friends and fans of the late actor Luzuko Nteleko prepare to say their final farewell to him, the details of his memorial and funeral service have been released by his family.
Luzuko died on Monday following a two-year battle with brain cancer. He was 36.
In a statement to TshisaLIVE, Luzuko’s sister Nomsa shared that a memorial service would be held in his honour on July 26 at 1pm.
The memorial will be held at Sebokeng, Zone 14 Sports Centre.
Physical attendance will be limited so the family can ensure adherence to Covid-19 regulations. The service will be streamed live on YouTube and broadcast on channel 504 on Mpumalanga Broadcasting Television at 6pm.
The family has encouraged everyone to tune in and virtually celebrate Luzuko’s life with them.
Luzuko will be laid to rest at his family home in the Eastern Cape on July 2.
On Twitter, Nomsa expressed her disbelief that she was preparing to bury her brother.
“I can’t believe we are here, my mother’s child, mtaka Dad. Now your next journey begins. May it be as glorious. You were indeed an angel on earth,” tweeted Nomsa.
#RIPLuzukoNteleko I can’t believe we are here my mother’s child, mtakaDad 💕💝. Now your next journey begins, may it be as glorious, you were indeed an angel 😇 on earth 🕊🐘✨. @TimesLIVE @jtcomms pic.twitter.com/M0tz3v2nqe— Nomsa Liv Nteleko 🥰🌸😍 ✨👑 (@NNteleko) June 25, 2021
Luzuko’s death left many shocked and his industry mates feeling the loss of his great talents.
His family released a statement confirming the cause of death.
“The Nteleko family is grateful to his medical and spiritual team who supported Zuko tirelessly with his fight against brain cancer. He fought a good fight until he met his untimely death on June 21.
“We are deeply saddened and hurt by his passing. Luzuko was love personified — he was peace, courage and strength. The family will communicate the funeral arrangements in due time. May friends and loved ones be comforted by the fact that his spirit will continue to be with us.”