Nomzamo Mbatha talks faith, shares snaps of new project in US

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha has given her fans a lesson on having faith and believing in oneself after the star was spotted shooting a new project in Alabama, US.

After her smashing Hollywood debut in the film Coming 2 America, the SA-born sweetheart has opened up about having faith in her career.

According to an article by Deadline earlier this year, Nomzamo is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Die Like Lovers which will be directed by Jesse Atlas and stars award-winning actor Bruce Willis. The Hollywood actor was also spotted in Bessemer, Alabama on the set of a film.

In an Instagram post, Nomzamo can be seen on the set of a new project being filmed in the US. In the caption the actress let her fans in on how she perceives faith.

“See that’s the thing about faith and salvation. It’s always at the soles of your feet and the crown of your head, lifting you up and giving you the hope you seek to continue to want to be here,” said Nomzamo.

The star went on to remind her followers to extend grace to themselves through the tough times and always protect their peace.

“Doing this life. I hope you’re honouring yourself by dismantling the self-betrayal and extending grace to yourself and others. I hope you’re pursuing all that moves you to want to make a beautiful thing of your life. In the days you’re still here. Protect your light.” she wrote.