TshisaLIVE

Sizwe Dhlomo: ‘We don’t need a government that doesn’t lie, we need government that doesn’t have to'

25 June 2021 - 15:00
Sizwe Dhlomo has shared his thoughts on governments that don't deliver to the people.
Sizwe Dhlomo has shared his thoughts on governments that don't deliver to the people.
Image: Instagram/Sizwe Dhlomo

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has taken to social media to hit back at governments that lie to their people, saying that citizens shouldn't have to deal with lies in the first place.

It all began after a tweep said that the SA government lies to the nation. Replying to the sentiments, Sizwe said that a government would only have to lie if it had to cover up for its lack of delivery. 

He went on to say that rather than a government that lies, the ideal government wouldn't need to hide anything in the first place.

A government that’s not delivering as it should is always forced to lie to make things look better. Honesty is overrated, we don’t need a government that doesn’t lie. We need government that doesn’t have to,” said Sizwe.

This led to discussion on the Kaya FM host's Twitter account. One Twitter user disagreed with Sizwe, saying that a government owes its people transparency rather than hiding its alleged wrongdoings. 

However, the star responded, saying that there shouldn't be a situation to apologise for in the first place. 

“Honesty is overrated. Telling the truth and transparency doesn’t solve any situation. What you need is not to have the situation at all,” he tweeted.

Many took to the reply section of the tweet with their own thoughts on Sizwe's political opinions. Check out the reaction from fans:

READ MORE

Sizwe Dhlomo hits back at claims that SA is at its worst

"As if Verwoerd didn’t walk this earth?"
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

LOL! Bonang says she slid into Bill Gates & Jeff Bezos' DMs - the streets are a mess!

Shoot your shot queen!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Mean tweets and apologies! Here’s why Sizwe Dhlomo was trending

"When I've messed up, I own it and correct it. There was no need for me to do that to her," Sizwe said after apologising.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I cringe’ — Somizi on parents not teaching their children their mother tongue TshisaLIVE
  2. Shona Ferguson opens up about Hollywood exec telling him that he wouldn't make ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Actor Luzuko Nteleko has died TshisaLIVE
  4. Last TshisaLIVE Interview | Luzuko Nteleko was heartbroken about the state of SA TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Actress Phuti Khomo’s hubby bought her a truck for her birthday! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA vaccine update: Over 50's can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...