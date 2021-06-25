Sizwe Dhlomo: ‘We don’t need a government that doesn’t lie, we need government that doesn’t have to'

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has taken to social media to hit back at governments that lie to their people, saying that citizens shouldn't have to deal with lies in the first place.

It all began after a tweep said that the SA government lies to the nation. Replying to the sentiments, Sizwe said that a government would only have to lie if it had to cover up for its lack of delivery.

He went on to say that rather than a government that lies, the ideal government wouldn't need to hide anything in the first place.

“A government that’s not delivering as it should is always forced to lie to make things look better. Honesty is overrated, we don’t need a government that doesn’t lie. We need government that doesn’t have to,” said Sizwe.