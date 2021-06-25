Thenjiwe Moseley’s heartbreak after losing her brother: ‘I feel like a piece of me has been removed’

Comedian and actress Thenjiwe Moseley has opened up about the heartbreak of losing her brother.

Thenjiwe shared on Instagram that her brother died last week and was buried on Thursday.

The actress, who is in the UK, was not able to bury her brother and said she felt like she had “failed” him.

“I am struggling to cope. The pain is too much, I feel like a piece of me has been removed. Last Friday, I lost my brother and he was laid to rest yesterday. When our mother was called to be with the Lord, all my siblings were in primary school (10-year gap between me and my immediate sister) so as a big sister I had to take over and be the mother with the help of our maternal grandmother, uMadlamini (there are four of us altogether - me, sister and two brothers),” she wrote.

Thenjiwe said the death felt like she lost her own child and the most painful thing was not being able to come home for his burial.

“I am in England and SA is on the red list of countries which means when I return I would have to stay in a quarantined hotel for 10 days at a cost of £1,750 (about R34,425) x two if I travel with my son. I had to make the hard decision to prioritise him getting a decent send-off rather than me travelling home,” she said.