Ayanda Thabethe shares thoughts on polygamy: 'I don’t see anything wrong'

Model and TV personality Ayanda Thabethe says she has no qualms with polygamous relationships, saying, however, that they require patience and understanding to work.

After the department of home affairs gazetted a new green paper for the Marriage Act earlier this year, Mzansi has been abuzz with chats about polygamous relationships or having multiple partners.

A tweep asked for Ayanda's opinion, eager to hear what the star had to say on the hot topic. Ayanda wasn't shy to give her opinion.

She said that she sees nothing wrong with polygamy if everyone is consenting and there are clear boundaries from the beginning. However, she believes for this kind of relationship to work, there should be maturity, patience and understanding.

“If all parties agree and the intentions were set from the beginning — I don’t see anything wrong ... I just think it’s a tough situation and needs an extra dose of maturity, patience and understanding,” said Ayanda.