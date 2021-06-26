Moonchild Sanelly slams luxury brands lovers, tells them to ‘wake up’

Musician Moonchild Sanelly has come for people dripping in brands who believe it is a flex, saying brands bank on people keeping up appearances to rake in the cash.

Taking to Twitter with the warning, Thunda Thighs star Moonchild said those who have an affinity for wearing luxury brands should be aware the brands use their customers as free walking advertisements.

“Brands bet on your flexing like you’re rich, hence you’re a market that pushes for them for free! They ‘save’ betting on your ego!” said Moonchild.

The future ghetto punk star urged her followers to save their coins. She said their egos cannot pay rent at the end of the month if their keep supporting these brands.

“Grow up! You’re a walking billboard! Get paid! You ego doesn’t translate to your rent, your ego translates to sales! Not in your pocket! Wake up children!” said Moonchild.