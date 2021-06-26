TshisaLIVE

Moonchild Sanelly slams luxury brands lovers, tells them to ‘wake up’

26 June 2021 - 16:00
The 'Bashiri' hitmaker has come for those who are walking advertisements for luxury brands.
The 'Bashiri' hitmaker has come for those who are walking advertisements for luxury brands.
Image: Instagram/Moonchild Sanelly

Musician Moonchild Sanelly has come for people dripping in brands who believe it is a flex, saying brands bank on people keeping up appearances to rake in the cash.

Taking to Twitter with the warning, Thunda Thighs star Moonchild said those who have an affinity for wearing luxury brands should be aware the brands use their customers as free walking advertisements. 

“Brands bet on your flexing like you’re rich, hence you’re a market that pushes for them for free! They ‘save’ betting on your ego!” said Moonchild.

The future ghetto punk star urged her followers to save their coins. She said their egos cannot pay rent at the end of the month if their keep supporting these brands.

“Grow up! You’re a walking billboard! Get paid! You ego doesn’t translate to your rent, your ego translates to sales! Not in your pocket! Wake up children!” said Moonchild.

The star often takes to the TL with hot takes and fiery opinions. Earlier this month, the star ruffled feathers when she lambasted black security guards for their treatment of other black people.  

“Black security guards have dompas mentality! If you don’t respect and see yourselves, you can’t respect us and we (the liberated blacks by choice) still feel sorry for you and your minds era! Honey, aim higher so you are happier during your hustle! `You could own the security company but you only see today,” said Moonchild. 

