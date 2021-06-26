WATCH | ‘Marry your type guys’ — Khuli Chana and Lamiez’s dancing leave tweeps in their feels!

Khuli also gave a lesson in #Husbanding101 when he went all out to celebrate his wifey when she recently turned 29.

Lamiez shared snaps of the whole shebang on social media. She said she was spoilt with 29 gifts from some of her fave brands, including Louis Vuitton, Maxhosa, Dolce & Gabbana, Thula Sindi and many more.

With several bunches of roses and champagne for the day, the star thanked hubby Khuli for the spoils. Lamiez said her bae also had a surprise up his sleeve. The star would be whisked away to a destination of her dreams which she is yet to reveal.

“This man surprising me with a trip to a place I’ve always dreamt of going to. That along with every gift I’ve always wanted? Like after yesterday? Ke sharp ka di birthday OK. So I’ve decided I am going to stay 29 forever,” said Lamiez.

This power couple is not only good to and for each other.

Together and individually, they go out of their way to help others. Both have charitable deeds they do annually and find time to add “off-book” good deeds.

Earlier this year the couple was met with applause after they gave their nanny her first plane ticket so she could travel home to her family for the holidays.

Lamiez took to Twitter with the news. In a thread, she said their family was surprising their nanny/helper Mariana with a flight home to Lesotho.

Mariana was under the impression they were driving to her home. They were excited to see the look on her face when they landed up at the airport.