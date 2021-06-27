TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest slams leadership in Africa: We will remember you as thieves

27 June 2021 - 08:00
The 'Doc Shebeleza' star has slammed leaders for their lack of action to assist Africa with access to Covid-19 vaccines.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has called out leaders in Africa for failing to adequately make vaccines accessible across the continent. 

With discussions about global vaccine equity amid the Covid-19 pandemic continuing, many people have taken to social media to lambaste global leaders for failing to provide vaccines to their nations.

Nokuthula hitmaker Cassper took to Twitter to lambaste African leaders in particular. The star said the generations to come will remember leaders for “stealing” from their citizens.

“African leaders have failed their people. This was an opportunity to fix your legacy but you saw an opportunity to steal more. We will remember you as thieves. Stealing livelihoods, stealing people's health, which ultimately leads to more people dying when they could've lived,” said Cassper.

Mufasa often takes to social media to discuss continental politics.

Last year when the #EndSARS movement was gaining traction internationally, Cassper urged his fans to pray for the continent.

He dubbed Africa a “bloodbath”, after brutality against Africans made headlines across the globe.

“Please create awareness and pray for Nigeria with the fight to #EndSARS, South Africa for the #AmINext movement for women and children are not safe & Congo for #CongoIsBleeding. Africa is a bloodbath. It is really scary and our leaders have failed us,” tweeted Cassper at the time.

