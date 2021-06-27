Cassper Nyovest slams leadership in Africa: We will remember you as thieves

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has called out leaders in Africa for failing to adequately make vaccines accessible across the continent.

With discussions about global vaccine equity amid the Covid-19 pandemic continuing, many people have taken to social media to lambaste global leaders for failing to provide vaccines to their nations.

Nokuthula hitmaker Cassper took to Twitter to lambaste African leaders in particular. The star said the generations to come will remember leaders for “stealing” from their citizens.

“African leaders have failed their people. This was an opportunity to fix your legacy but you saw an opportunity to steal more. We will remember you as thieves. Stealing livelihoods, stealing people's health, which ultimately leads to more people dying when they could've lived,” said Cassper.