Lvovo says these days 'activism has changed and has become a facade'
Veteran kwaito artist Lvovo is convinced that modern-day activists have lost the true essence of activism because instead of fighting for the greater good or for humanity, they prioritise their greed.
Lvovo, whose Twitter timeline has become somewhat political thanks to his numerous observation on the state of the country and governing party, was one of the people who spoke up about how citizens are suffering at the hands of “freedom fighters”.
In a tweet, Lvovo said it appeared to him that there wasn't a freedom fighter in sight who intended on empowering his/her fellow citizens.
“These days freedom fighters don't fight to free everyone and empower their fellow citizens. They fight to get close to those in power and then make enough money to save their families and leave the rest of their fellow citizens struggling. Activism has changed. It's become a facade.”
This is not the first time Lvovo has pointed towards politicians' greed being the main thing holding the nation back from thriving.
Earlier this year, when the debates around tertiary education fees dominated the TL after the students' #asinamali protest, DJ Black Coffee took to his Twitter to suggest that perhaps crowdfunding was the answer.
Black Coffee asked SA if there were alternative ways to solve the fees issue.
“As a country what can we do to assist students with fees? Isn't there a way we can collectively create a fund to assist. #FeesMustFall,” the DJ asked.
This was after Wits students and police clashed in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, during a protest against the financial exclusion of some students with historical debt.
However, kwaito artist L'vovo feels Coffee's suggestion is answering the wrong question.
L'vovo stepped in to share his opinion that things like “a collective fund” would imply that citizens fix the mess that he feels has been created by greed of government officials and “being led by thugs”.
The musician said the way he sees it, money isn't the problem, the government and its leadership is.
“Again citizens to the front. When government has lied, increased VAT to 15% supposedly to fund free education, then not provide it but citizens keep paying more VAT. The problem isn't money — it's greed and being led by thugs!”