Lvovo says these days 'activism has changed and has become a facade'

Veteran kwaito artist Lvovo is convinced that modern-day activists have lost the true essence of activism because instead of fighting for the greater good or for humanity, they prioritise their greed.

Lvovo, whose Twitter timeline has become somewhat political thanks to his numerous observation on the state of the country and governing party, was one of the people who spoke up about how citizens are suffering at the hands of “freedom fighters”.

In a tweet, Lvovo said it appeared to him that there wasn't a freedom fighter in sight who intended on empowering his/her fellow citizens.

“These days freedom fighters don't fight to free everyone and empower their fellow citizens. They fight to get close to those in power and then make enough money to save their families and leave the rest of their fellow citizens struggling. Activism has changed. It's become a facade.”