‘Happy lockdown’ tweet gets Pearl Thusi dragged & here’s what she had to say about it

Media personality Pearl Thusi has defended herself after being called out on the internet for “celebrating” the move to an adjusted level 4 lockdown, saying there are always two sides to a coin.

After President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that Mzansi would be moving to level 4 of lockdown, many of the nation's rich and famous took to social media to share their thoughts on the tighter lockdown restrictions, including Queen Sono star Pearl.

In a now-deleted tweet, Pearl wished fans a “happy lockdown”, hoping to inspire some hope in fans in these difficult times. However, her sentiments rubbed some tweeps up the wrong way.

“Happy lockdown everyone ... I hope all those in need receive assistance, people find the silver lining in these tough times and God blesses you all abundantly,” Pearl tweeted with a heart emoji.

Many felt that Pearl was being insensitive towards the people who would be negatively affected by tighter restrictions. The backlash came in fast and thick and landed the actress on the Twitter trends list.

Addressing the backlash, the star said she deleted the tweet because she is in a good head space. Speaking about the effects of the lockdown, Pearl hit back at those who accused her of being careless, clarifying what she meant about a happy lockdown. She also lambasted tweeps for focusing on the negative.

“Because focusing on the negative is a priority on this app: For those offended, or [who] think I’m careless ... what I mean is, for those who can, I hope they do find peace, enjoy spending time at home, working, spending time with family, meditating and find the good in that,” said Pearl.