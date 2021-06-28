SA reacts to Cardi B’s epic pregnancy announcement

Rapper Cardi B's pregnancy announcement has left SA fans buzzing.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker revealed the news while performing with her husband, rapper Offset, at the BET Awards on Sunday.

Cardi B appeared on stage in a black bodysuit with rhinestones, a sheer panel in the middle exposing her pregnant belly.

This is Cardi B's second child with Offset. He is also a dad to three other children from previous relationships.

Cardi B shared a picture of her pregnant self on Instagram with the caption "#2!".