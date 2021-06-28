TshisaLIVE

SA reacts to Cardi B’s epic pregnancy announcement

28 June 2021 - 11:00
Cardi B is expecting her second baby with her husband, rapper OffSet.
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Rapper Cardi B's pregnancy announcement has left SA fans buzzing. 

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker revealed the news while performing with her husband, rapper Offset, at the BET Awards on Sunday. 

Cardi B appeared on stage in a black bodysuit with rhinestones, a sheer panel in the middle exposing her pregnant belly.

This is Cardi B's second child with Offset. He is also a dad to three other children from previous relationships.

Cardi B shared a picture of her pregnant self on Instagram with the caption "#2!".

This is not the first time she has revealed her pregnancy with a live performance.

In 2018, Cardi announced her previous pregnancy with daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus during a live performance on Saturday Night Live. 

On social media, fans flooded the timeline with reactions as they wished the rapper well on her second pregnancy. 

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions. 

