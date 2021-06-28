SA reacts to Cardi B’s epic pregnancy announcement
Rapper Cardi B's pregnancy announcement has left SA fans buzzing.
The Bodak Yellow hitmaker revealed the news while performing with her husband, rapper Offset, at the BET Awards on Sunday.
Cardi B appeared on stage in a black bodysuit with rhinestones, a sheer panel in the middle exposing her pregnant belly.
This is Cardi B's second child with Offset. He is also a dad to three other children from previous relationships.
Cardi B shared a picture of her pregnant self on Instagram with the caption "#2!".
This is not the first time she has revealed her pregnancy with a live performance.
In 2018, Cardi announced her previous pregnancy with daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus during a live performance on Saturday Night Live.
On social media, fans flooded the timeline with reactions as they wished the rapper well on her second pregnancy.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.
Shuuuu 🔥🔥🔥 cardi momma B#CardiB pic.twitter.com/1OHkLOIcZX— NayNgcobo♡ (@KhayisileNgcobo) June 28, 2021
Cardi gets pregnant everytime it's time to drop a album pic.twitter.com/6Sqna2UP97— nasiphi (@africasnas) June 28, 2021
Lol I was just hoping Cardi wouldn’t give birth on stage.#BETAwards pic.twitter.com/94H71VBBth— @RealRaspy Ndlovu🏳️🌈🏳️🌈 (@RealRaspyy) June 28, 2021
whew Cardi chile 🤌🏾😻 she literally went all Beyoncé on us. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/VvLlX9qidh— Cindy Letebeyane (@cindz19let) June 28, 2021
when Cardi came onto stage.😭 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/TjW3gCyrb3— Cindy Letebeyane (@cindz19let) June 28, 2021