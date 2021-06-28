TshisaLIVE

Shimza says not playing Afro and house music is bad for the culture

28 June 2021 - 15:00
Shimza at his restaurant, The Hang Awt 1632, in Endayini, Tembisa.
Shimza at his restaurant, The Hang Awt 1632, in Endayini, Tembisa.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Musician Shimza has called out the “exclusivity” of Afro and house music, saying that by not making the genre accessible for all, the bigger arts and music industry is negatively affected and that is bad for the culture.

Taking to Twitter, the star called out mainstream venues for not playing Afro and house music. With many considering it a genre only a few indulge in, Shimza believes this has been bad for the culture.

The Congo Congo star said the practice had lead to Afro and house DJs having to use amapiano music so they can cater more to listeners even when it isn’t their usual type of music.

“Mainstream venues hardly play Afro and house. It has become ‘exclusive’ and that’s not good for the culture. We end up having to create and play amapiano bootlegs and vocals so we can make sense.

Only a few artists and DJs who don’t do amapiano are working in SA,” said Shimza.

Fans took to the reply section to share their thoughts about Afro and house music, with many standing by the genre and believing will not go out of style any time soon.

However, there were some naysayers in the crowd.

Check out the reactions below:

Shimza was also trending at the top of the charts on Sunday night after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced SA has moved to level 4 of the lockdown, prohibiting any kind of gathering. 

The announcement led to many speculating Shimza will be making top dollar once more, thanks to the Lockdown House Party concept he and PH launched during the initial lockdown level 5 in 2020 on Channel O alongside DJ PH.

Responding to fans’ reactions, the star said he hopes to bring the heat with Mzansi’s hottest DJs. 

“Lockdown House Party is part of our Covid-19 journey. I will try, let’s cross fingers,” said Shimza.

Trompies lead nominations at the 2021 Mzansi Kwaito & House Music Awards

The sixth annual Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards will be hosted at the Sun City Superbowl on November 27 2021.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Shimza responds to claims he’s ‘benefiting from political connections’

Social media users questioned how Shimza's restaurant got the tender to host tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane’s cook-off with Somizi ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Shimza: Normalise reporting accounts that cyberbully others

Shimza has encouraged his fans to call out bullying when they see it on the TL.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Marry your type guys’ — Khuli Chana and Lamiez’s dancing leave tweeps ... TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘This is my fiancée’ — Musa Mthombeni puts a ring on Liesl Laurie’s finger TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘House of Zwide’ reunites Jack Mabaso and Khethiwe — it looks LIT! TshisaLIVE
  4. Nomzamo Mbatha talks faith, shares snaps of new project in US TshisaLIVE
  5. Charlize Theron 'impressed' with SA talent in Hollywood after seeing Thuso Mbedu TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...