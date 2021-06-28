Shimza says not playing Afro and house music is bad for the culture

Musician Shimza has called out the “exclusivity” of Afro and house music, saying that by not making the genre accessible for all, the bigger arts and music industry is negatively affected and that is bad for the culture.

Taking to Twitter, the star called out mainstream venues for not playing Afro and house music. With many considering it a genre only a few indulge in, Shimza believes this has been bad for the culture.

The Congo Congo star said the practice had lead to Afro and house DJs having to use amapiano music so they can cater more to listeners even when it isn’t their usual type of music.

“Mainstream venues hardly play Afro and house. It has become ‘exclusive’ and that’s not good for the culture. We end up having to create and play amapiano bootlegs and vocals so we can make sense.

“Only a few artists and DJs who don’t do amapiano are working in SA,” said Shimza.