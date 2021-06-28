TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Partying with stars in NY and bubbles! Inside Bonang's #B34 party

Chrizelda Kekana
28 June 2021
Since moving to the US, Bonang Matheba has been happy and glowing!
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba via Andrew Morales

While Mzansi s going through the most with Covid-19 and the recently announced level 4 lockdown, most people wish they had Bonang Matheba’s kind of life problems because since the good sis moved to the States, she’s been doing nothing but radiating joy and her birthday was no different.

Everybody’s favourite moghel recently turned 34. Notorious for never sleeping on herself, Bonang threw a get-together for her “SA squad” and her new friends in the US, and even supermodel and L’ORÉAL makeup global ambassador Duckie Thot showed up for Queen B's big day.

Other guests included Emory Stewards, the founder of Emory Petite Style, and media personality Jasmine Yvette.

B looked stunning in a silky olive dress by Dona Matoshi, shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti and Genevive Jewelry. She was styled by Harrison Thomas Crite.

Her face was beat and her edges laid down for the gods!

Check her feeling pretty below:

Bonang has a tradition to celebrate her birthday with lavish celebrations, and over the years her fans have come to expect nothing but fancy events to celebrate her trips around the sun.

Since she moved to the US, her IG Stories has been the place to be, with Bonang constantly giving her fans a taste of her life overseas. Known as the content queen, B has had her fans wishing she was back in the reality TV show business.

B also shared some moments from her LIT weekend.

Check out snaps from her IG below:

Instagram/Bonang Matheba.
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

