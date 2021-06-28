SNAPS | Partying with stars in NY and bubbles! Inside Bonang’s #B34 party

While Mzansi s going through the most with Covid-19 and the recently announced level 4 lockdown, most people wish they had Bonang Matheba’s kind of life problems because since the good sis moved to the States, she’s been doing nothing but radiating joy and her birthday was no different.

Everybody’s favourite moghel recently turned 34. Notorious for never sleeping on herself, Bonang threw a get-together for her “SA squad” and her new friends in the US, and even supermodel and L’ORÉAL makeup global ambassador Duckie Thot showed up for Queen B's big day.

Other guests included Emory Stewards, the founder of Emory Petite Style, and media personality Jasmine Yvette.

B looked stunning in a silky olive dress by Dona Matoshi, shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti and Genevive Jewelry. She was styled by Harrison Thomas Crite.

Her face was beat and her edges laid down for the gods!

Check her feeling pretty below: