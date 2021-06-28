'Stop blaming gatherings, we want to go back to work' — Mzansi celebs react to level 4 lockdown
Mzansi's most famous faces have shared their thoughts with fans on the move to level 4 of the national lockdown to counter the Covid-19 pandemic.
This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that SA would be shifting to an adjusted level 4 of the coronavirus lockdown. In his address to the nation on Sunday evening, the president said the Delta variant of Covid-19 was moving at an alarming rate and tighter measures have been put in place to curb its spread.
“The rapid spread of this variant is extremely serious. Even if it is not more severe, the rate at which people are infected could lead to many more people becoming ill and requiring treatment at the same time. We need to take extra precautions,” said the president on Sunday.
Some of the new restrictions include restaurants and eateries being closed and only open for takeaway or delivery, the on and off-site consumption of alcohol is strictly prohibited, and all religious, political, cultural and social gatherings (indoors or outdoors) are prohibited.
Though some celebrated the government's decisions, SA's biggest names in entertainment took to social media to lament the move. Many called out the president, saying that the stricter lockdown restrictions will affect their livelihoods and the entertainment industry at large.
Amanda Black, Lvovo, Kwesta, Simphiwe Dana, NaakMusiQ, Dineo Langa and Cassper Nyovest were some of the famous faces who have come forward to lambaste the adjusted level 4 lockdown.
“Ntate Matamela, have you looked around? Many countries in the world aren't going through the wave because of... VACCINATION! No more waves around the world,” said Dineo.
“Can we stop blaming gatherings and all this? Just put more effort into vaccines. We just want to go back to work,” said Lvovo.
Check them out:
It’s gonna be an epic fight between the haves and have nots. And the have nots are multiplying by the day. Sensitivity and empathy are important right now— #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) June 27, 2021
I’m gutted for every single freelancer, influencer, artist, creative etc that’s going to wake up to “Due to Covid…” emails & messages tomorrow morning. 💔— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) June 27, 2021
The government has been the cause of some of my darkest thoughts and toughest times. It’s not my niggas. It’s not my “enemies”... It’s them! It’s all of them! The worst part is that they’ll live to see the otherside of Covid and watch all of us go broke and die.— #godguluva (@KwestaDaKAR) June 27, 2021
Everything about COVID has just worked against artists, club owners and promoters. It’s been a nightmare 😣 FROM THE JUMP!— Anga Makubalo (@NaakMusiQ) June 27, 2021
They know how to run the country, they just dont want to. 😭😭😭 They are not idiots. They are intelligent thieves who want us to think they are incompetent. They know how and what to do, they just dont want to. THEY DONT CARE!— , (@AmandaBlackSA) June 28, 2021
We are doomed!!! Finished!!! Done!!! Yall stay safe out there. Hope we make it out alive atleast cause our livelihoods are officially gone. Re mo masepeng!!!— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) June 27, 2021
Ntate Matamela, have you looked around? Many countries in the world aren't going through the wave because of... VACCINATION! No more waves around the world.— Dineo Langa (@therealdineo) June 27, 2021