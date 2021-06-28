'Stop blaming gatherings, we want to go back to work' — Mzansi celebs react to level 4 lockdown

Mzansi's most famous faces have shared their thoughts with fans on the move to level 4 of the national lockdown to counter the Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that SA would be shifting to an adjusted level 4 of the coronavirus lockdown. In his address to the nation on Sunday evening, the president said the Delta variant of Covid-19 was moving at an alarming rate and tighter measures have been put in place to curb its spread.

“The rapid spread of this variant is extremely serious. Even if it is not more severe, the rate at which people are infected could lead to many more people becoming ill and requiring treatment at the same time. We need to take extra precautions,” said the president on Sunday.

Some of the new restrictions include restaurants and eateries being closed and only open for takeaway or delivery, the on and off-site consumption of alcohol is strictly prohibited, and all religious, political, cultural and social gatherings (indoors or outdoors) are prohibited.

Though some celebrated the government's decisions, SA's biggest names in entertainment took to social media to lament the move. Many called out the president, saying that the stricter lockdown restrictions will affect their livelihoods and the entertainment industry at large.

Amanda Black, Lvovo, Kwesta, Simphiwe Dana, NaakMusiQ, Dineo Langa and Cassper Nyovest were some of the famous faces who have come forward to lambaste the adjusted level 4 lockdown.

“Ntate Matamela, have you looked around? Many countries in the world aren't going through the wave because of... VACCINATION! No more waves around the world,” said Dineo.

“Can we stop blaming gatherings and all this? Just put more effort into vaccines. We just want to go back to work,” said Lvovo.

Check them out: