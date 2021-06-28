‘This is my fiancée’ — Musa Mthombeni puts a ring on Liesl Laurie’s finger

Congratulations are in order for former YoTV presenter and medical doctor Musa Mthombeni, who took to social media to announce that he and his girlfriend, former Miss SA Liesl Laurie, are engaged to be married.

Musa has been dating Liesl for a while and even though he always gushed about “lo sisi” he was dating, neither he nor Liesl made their relationship Instagram official. Musa would be seen on dates or vacation with his then mystery girlfriend but would always hide her face.

After putting a ring on it, Musa decided it was finally time the world met his “Beyoncé” and posted snaps of moments when he popped the big question and put a big rock on Liesl’s finger.

The proposal happened in Durban in a serene setting on top of a KwaZulu-Natal mountain. Musa whisked Liesl off to the coastal city for the weekend. After checking in at The Beverly Hills hotel, the couple later got into a helicopter which took them to a picturesque mountaintop where the big question was popped.

Check out the snaps below: