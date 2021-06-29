Babes Wodumo pens heartfelt tribute to her 'blessing' & hubby Mampintsha
Self-proclaimed gqom queen Babes Wodumo poured out her heart on Instagram recently as she declared herself a woman in love and penned her “blessing” and husband Mampintsha a touching message as he celebrated his birthday.
The new mom wrote a lengthy, heart-warming post to celebrate her baby daddy over the weekend that left the pair's fans in their feels.
Babes reflected on how far they had come as individuals and as a couple, saying they've had their fair share of challenges but somehow always overcame them.
“If I were to start la esisuka khona kungashona ilanga (where we are from then the sun would set). Mashimane we have had our challenges left right and centre but hlezi sinqoba (we always win). Engakusho (what I would say is) I wouldn’t ask for any partner beside you. Ukuvezile when a man commits to change kubanjalo the promise you have made,” Babes wrote.
The Wololo hitmaker said Mampintsha is a very supportive husband and a great father to their baby boy.
“Namanje ngike ngihlale ngikubuke ngimangale ukuthi ngempela umuntu oka thixo. Abantu bakubuka ujabulela uspontshi “inhlanhla yethu” abazi indlela ebesimulinde ngayo ungubaba oqotho (I still look at you and think to myself, a human being really belongs to God. People look at you being happy for uSpontshi. “Our luck” they don't know how we waited for him. You are a great father)...who is 100% supportive angiphathi uthando onginika lona luyamangaza😍 (You give me an amazing love)” Babes wrote.
She added, “2021 has brought 2 blessings (marrying the love of my life and giving birth to our little boy,” she wrote.
Certainly one of the most perfect celebrity couples for a reality show, Babes and Mampintsha have been through the most and everything that happened was in full view of the country.
Mampintsha hogged headlines in 2018, when Metro FM host Masechaba Ndlovu confronted Babes Wodumo about allegations that the Wololo singer had been a victim of abuse at the hands of Mampintsha. The next year video footage of Mampintsha allegedly hitting Babes was posted on a live Instagram feed. By 5am, Babes’ name was trending on social media as the video went viral.
After that, the couple continued to grab national headlines as both attempted to tell their side of the story. Both Babes and Mampintsha went on to open assault cases against one another.
However, in July 2019 the pair reconciled and later asked SA for a do-over. This after they had appeared in the Pinetown magistrate’s court, where they both withdrew the charges against one another.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara said at the time that the state had chosen to withdraw the charges after successful mediation between the two.
Fast forward to 2020, the pair took things to the next level and they traditionally tied the knot and Babes fell pregnant. Then this year, they gave their fans their reality show Uthando Lodumo, as they embraced their roles as husband and wife and as new parents to a baby boy.