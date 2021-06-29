Here’s why 'Limpopo’s finest' King Monada and Makhadzi were trending!

The Twitter streets quickly became chaotic when a video of Limpopo-born musicians King Monada and Makhadzi made its way to the TL showing that the hitmakers are gearing up to give Mzansi a banging collaboration.

Both Makhadzi and King Monada have cemented their names as musicians in Mzansi and both have impressive catalogues of songs that have been the reasons South Africans burn up the dance floor.

So when a clip of the two of them in the studio showed up on the TL, there was no stopping tweeps from getting excited. Even though the clip only gave the pair's fans a snippet of what is to come there was no denying that Mzansi cannot wait to hear the full song.

Makhadzi worked with both King Monada and Prince Benza on the upcoming song, the working title of which is Ghanama. Tweeps already want the two to not only collaborate on a song but also make a joint album.

Here's a short snippet from the clip below: