MaMkhize says 'wishing is a form of inspiration for the lazy'

Reality TV star and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize believes that lazy people who aren't fruitful in their ventures find inspiration in wishing, standing firmly by her conviction that it's only actions that bring results.

Taking to Instagram with a video of herself jamming to Somizi and Vusi Nova's single Intandane, the Kwa Mam'Mkhize star decided to reflect and share her 'food for thought' for the day.

“It is true that other things are central parts of our emotions, but we are often at a loss when asked to define them. As result we end up having so many wishes,” said the star.

Shauwn went on to say that wishing is a form of inspiration for the lazy and encouraged others to do whatever it takes to make their dreams come to life.

“I recently realised that wishing is a form of inspiration for the lazy mind but taking action, persisting and finding alternative routes to your destination against all odds is the definition of a successful venture,” she wrote.