Manaka Ranaka battles with grief after losing friend: I weep endlessly
Actress Manaka Ranaka has penned a heartfelt tribute to a close friend who died recently, saying she is weeping endlessly for her loved one.
Taking to Instagram, the Generations: The Legacy star said she is still coming to terms with the loss, noting how her friend’s presence touched many people.
“You entered my life without an invitation! And you left without permission. Not that you needed any. Your energetic presence touched so many. I haven't yet grasped the thought of a life without you. And I weep endlessly for Boo,” she wrote.
“My dearest Thando, your son, I trust you will be that bright light that will shine upon him like the rays of the sun. The Dale will never be the same without you. Say hi to Iko, Siyasanga, Akhumzi, Moriri, Kagiso le papa Joe. Tell ’em I miss ’em dearly.
“Rest in power Malome Thabo Elson Thibo Gunz Mashigo. You will be missed my dawg.”
Manaka isn’t the only star in celebville who recently lost a loved one.
Comedian Thenjiwe Moseley shared with fans she was heartbroken after the loss of her brother. Unable to bury him in SA as she is in the UK, the actress felt she had “failed” her sibling.
“I am struggling to cope. The pain is too much. I feel like a piece of me has been removed. Last Friday, I lost my brother and he was laid to rest yesterday. When our mother was called to be with the Lord, all my siblings were in primary school (10-year gap between me and my immediate sister) so as a big sister I had to take over and be the mother with the help of our maternal grandmother, uMadlamini (there are four of us altogether — me, sister and two brothers),” she wrote.