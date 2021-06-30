Cassper finally drops amapiano album and Mzansi is living for it!

Musician Cassper Nyovest has left fans cheering on the TL after the release of his amapiano debut album Short And Sweet 2.0.

The highly anticipated album comes after the success of his amapiano single Siyathandana that left fans believing the star has a real stake in the genre.

Short And Sweet 2.0 brings the amapiano genre further into the forefront of the SA music scene with that Cassper Nyovest authenticity. Abidoza, Samthing Soweto, Lady Du, Boohle and Cassper's own baby boy Khotso feature on the album.

Taking to social media with excitement, Cassper announced his sweet treat for fans, calling on all those who are looking for good vibes to check out his latest release.

“Here we go, I just dropped a new album. It's titled Sweet And Short 2.0. If you are looking for good vibes, this one is for you,” he wrote.