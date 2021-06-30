FULL STORY | King Monada and Makhadzi fight over ‘Ghanama’ song

Musicians King Monada and Makhadzi have left their joint fans confused, as it appears that just days after teasing their new song together, the pair are now in a full-on war over the ownership of the unreleased song Ghanama, which features artist Prince Benza.

The trio teased the song on social media to a great reception by Mzansi. However, even before it could officially be released and hit streaming platforms, the artists were already exchanging insults in heated in arguments over the ownership of the song.

This was a very different mood from the one Mzansi witnessed in footage of the pair in studio that went viral earlier this week.

Social media was partially responsible, it seems, as it was alleged that it was people crediting Monada with ownership of the song that left a bitter taste with Makhadzi.

Seemingly wanting to clarify, Makhadzi made it known that the song belonged to both of them as opposed to her being a featured artist on Monada's hit.

However, Monada held a different view. King Monada thought Makhadzi was “making it up” to him for past failed projects with the song and therefore took it as a feature.

Addressing the supposed disrespect, King Monada took to Facebook Live video to talk about the song and how he was not pleased with Makhadzi crediting him as a feature. According to him, Ghanama belongs to him.

The Idibala hitmaker added that the vibe in studio was great when they worked but he believed that Makhadzi was later influenced by “certain people” to claim the song as her own and Monada as a feature artist.

Listen to Monada's side below: