FULL STORY | King Monada and Makhadzi fight over ‘Ghanama’ song
Musicians King Monada and Makhadzi have left their joint fans confused, as it appears that just days after teasing their new song together, the pair are now in a full-on war over the ownership of the unreleased song Ghanama, which features artist Prince Benza.
The trio teased the song on social media to a great reception by Mzansi. However, even before it could officially be released and hit streaming platforms, the artists were already exchanging insults in heated in arguments over the ownership of the song.
This was a very different mood from the one Mzansi witnessed in footage of the pair in studio that went viral earlier this week.
Social media was partially responsible, it seems, as it was alleged that it was people crediting Monada with ownership of the song that left a bitter taste with Makhadzi.
Seemingly wanting to clarify, Makhadzi made it known that the song belonged to both of them as opposed to her being a featured artist on Monada's hit.
However, Monada held a different view. King Monada thought Makhadzi was “making it up” to him for past failed projects with the song and therefore took it as a feature.
Addressing the supposed disrespect, King Monada took to Facebook Live video to talk about the song and how he was not pleased with Makhadzi crediting him as a feature. According to him, Ghanama belongs to him.
The Idibala hitmaker added that the vibe in studio was great when they worked but he believed that Makhadzi was later influenced by “certain people” to claim the song as her own and Monada as a feature artist.
Listen to Monada's side below:
Responding with a Facebook Live, Makhadzi claimed that she was the one who wrote the song and she was poorly treated by King Monada and his team.
“How are you owning a song if you didn't compose the song? You didn't come up with a melody, the only thing you did was put a verse,” she said.
“Mind you, I am the one who wrote it and everything on it but I will just see the song on YouTube? You get my point. So by that time I didn't say anything, I kept quiet. Even the recording sessions, they were very much bad. They used to treat me like a dog. I used to go to his studio and skip exams because of him.
“I knew exactly what I wanted, I wanted to be here where I am today. Now that I am here today, I will never allow anyone to come and use my talents like a chappies,” said Makhadzi.
Listen to Makhadzi say her piece below:
Speaking to TshisaLIVE on behalf of King Monada, manager Makwela Makwela said he was unaware of the alleged mistreatment, as Makhadzi is family.
Makwela also said Makhadzi's record label Open Mic has been approached to iron out the details over the song's ownership.
“Makhadzi is like our family child, you know. King Monada and Makhadzi are very, very close. The unfortunate part is that we thought we would do something together. What clearly came out of the cupboard was about the rights of the song. I could see she was emotional talking about King Monada treating her like a dog. We didn't understand when it was announced because we were family for all those years. She never raised anything while in studio but now I am trying to bring peace between them.”
When approached for comment, Makhadzi's manager Brenden Maseko said he was unable to reach Makhadzi as it was her birthday and that he would revert in due course with a statement.
Meanwhile, on social media many weighed in on the tussle over ownership of Ghanama, with tweeps picking their side on the story.
However, many were hoping that the pair would put their differences aside and come together to make Limpopo proud.
Check them out:
That Ghanama song won't hit the same without Makhadzi & King Monada both on it pic.twitter.com/j08HL98Er3— MADUVHA (@Duvhaaa) June 29, 2021
Makhadzi and King Monada know how Limpopo artists are treated in the industry but they still fight? Instead of being there for each other ... I'm not okay 🥺💔😭 pic.twitter.com/pXwMolaio9— nthabii_masoga (@nthabii_masoga) June 29, 2021
Makhadzi and King Monada can't fight hle not my faves 😭😭🥺🥺💔... pic.twitter.com/Bv3J72lADW— nthabii_masoga (@nthabii_masoga) June 29, 2021
King Monada and Makhadzi created problems with that track 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6WpS3LSmpN— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) June 29, 2021
I don't care if the owner of that Ghanama song is Makhadzi or King Monada, it needs to be released ay it's fire 🔥🔥😭 pic.twitter.com/XNWKePPUKI— Cozmino Ntsomi (@CozminoNtsomi) June 30, 2021
Makhazi removes her Verse [ King Monada ft Prince Benza ]— 🎞🔥TuLadies🖤AFRIKA🎬 (@TuladiesAfrika) June 30, 2021
King Monada removes his Verse [ Makhadzi fr Prince Benza ]
The people will choose which one they wanna listen to.
NOOO!! You guys @KingMonada @MakhadziSA and @BenzaPrince need to sort this one out real fast. If the song belong to Makhadzi then let her release it. We were already planning to practice wedding step with that killer jam. pic.twitter.com/wb9AHELGbT— Molatelo 🇿🇦 (@zakesHuma) June 30, 2021
If Ghanama is Makhadzi's song then why is it at King Monada's studio?— Kgotso🇿🇦 (@Kgotso_SAA) June 30, 2021