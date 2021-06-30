Prince Kaybee vows to join 'national march' against the lockdown

In a report from IOL, anti lockdown protests are looming in Mzansi after the president's announcement, with users taking to social media to spread the word about a supposed protest set to happen.

A poster for a march that has gone viral on social media claims that more people are dying from hunger than Covid-19.

“Politicians have not missed their pay cheques, and it is unconstitutional. Their families are having more than enough and their kids lack nothing but they want to place us under extreme lockdown with no plan on how to roll out mass vaccination to the people,” read the poster.

South Africans have shared their thoughts on the matter, including Hosh hitmaker Prince Kaybee.

After a user asked the star to join in the protests, Kaybee let fans know that he will be showing his support for the cause.

“I'll be there,” said Prince Kaybee.