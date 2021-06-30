TshisaLIVE

Sophie Ndaba celebrates her birthday: I'm still here growing from strength to strength

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
30 June 2021 - 14:00
Sophie Ndaba is still slaying.
Sophie Ndaba is still slaying.
Image: Instagram/Sophie Ndaba

Sophie Ndaba is using her birthday to celebrate herself.

The star took to social media on Tuesday to wish herself a happy birthday and count her blessings.

"Happy Birthday to moi. God's favourite daughter. Thank you, Lord, for a new season, a new year. The year of restoration is here! You promised. You are not man that you should lie.”

The star, who is filming the second season of hit drama series Family Secrets, said she is thriving.

“I'm still here growing from strength to strength. I love you, Lord, with everything I am and can ever be. I'm nothing without you, Lord. No weapon formed against me will ever prosper!”

The star has openly spoken of her gratitude for being alive during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying she has been cautious because she suffers with diabetes.

“We woke up today and have survived Covid-19. Some families have lost their loved ones. I’m living with diabetes and most vulnerable to this pandemic. I’m still here. So grateful. But from tomorrow, let’s be responsible,” she told her followers last year.

The star has had several health scares in the past, including blacking out while driving in 2019.

“I am diabetic and my sugar levels were very high. I literally passed out. That is why, for me, I want to create awareness about the condition. My kids, everyone, was sad. They said: 'Mom, what if this had happened on the highway?' It happened on a normal road, but the bottom line is that the car was wrecked," she told TshisaLIVE.

READ MORE

Sophie Ndaba honoured by 'lockdown' praise: 'God is showing my haters I didn’t die, I’m just restored'

Sophie deserves all the awards!
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Sophie Ndaba on living with diabetes during Covid-19 pandemic: I am grateful to be alive

I’m living with diabetes most vulnerable to this pandemic. I’m still here. So grateful.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

WATCH | Sophie Lichaba: 'SA doesn’t realise the pain of losing half yourself & make it into a joke

Sophie Lichaba wants South Africans to be careful of what they joke about, because a cruel jibe can literally affect a person's entire life
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘This is my fiancée’ — Musa Mthombeni puts a ring on Liesl Laurie’s finger TshisaLIVE
  2. Here’s why 'Limpopo’s finest' King Monada and Makhadzi were trending! TshisaLIVE
  3. SA reacts to Cardi B’s epic pregnancy announcement TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Partying with stars in NY and bubbles! Inside Bonang’s #B34 party TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘Happy lockdown’ tweet gets Pearl Thusi dragged & here’s what she had to say ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...