Sophie Ndaba celebrates her birthday: I'm still here growing from strength to strength

Sophie Ndaba is using her birthday to celebrate herself.

The star took to social media on Tuesday to wish herself a happy birthday and count her blessings.

"Happy Birthday to moi. God's favourite daughter. Thank you, Lord, for a new season, a new year. The year of restoration is here! You promised. You are not man that you should lie.”

The star, who is filming the second season of hit drama series Family Secrets, said she is thriving.

“I'm still here growing from strength to strength. I love you, Lord, with everything I am and can ever be. I'm nothing without you, Lord. No weapon formed against me will ever prosper!”