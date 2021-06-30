Sophie Ndaba celebrates her birthday: I'm still here growing from strength to strength
Sophie Ndaba is using her birthday to celebrate herself.
The star took to social media on Tuesday to wish herself a happy birthday and count her blessings.
"Happy Birthday to moi. God's favourite daughter. Thank you, Lord, for a new season, a new year. The year of restoration is here! You promised. You are not man that you should lie.”
The star, who is filming the second season of hit drama series Family Secrets, said she is thriving.
“I'm still here growing from strength to strength. I love you, Lord, with everything I am and can ever be. I'm nothing without you, Lord. No weapon formed against me will ever prosper!”
The star has openly spoken of her gratitude for being alive during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying she has been cautious because she suffers with diabetes.
“We woke up today and have survived Covid-19. Some families have lost their loved ones. I’m living with diabetes and most vulnerable to this pandemic. I’m still here. So grateful. But from tomorrow, let’s be responsible,” she told her followers last year.
The star has had several health scares in the past, including blacking out while driving in 2019.
“I am diabetic and my sugar levels were very high. I literally passed out. That is why, for me, I want to create awareness about the condition. My kids, everyone, was sad. They said: 'Mom, what if this had happened on the highway?' It happened on a normal road, but the bottom line is that the car was wrecked," she told TshisaLIVE.