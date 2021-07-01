A blow for #MeToo or injustice corrected? — SA reacts to Bill Cosby sexual assault conviction U-turn

SA social media users have weighed in on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturning Bill Cosby's 2018 sexual assault conviction.

According to Reuters, the court ordered that the actor and comedian be released immediately. Bill has served two years of a potential three to 10-year sentence.

Dozens of women accused Bill of sexual assault over a period of decades. The star was found guilty of assaulting Andrea Constand in his home in 2004 after giving her unidentified pills.

CNN reported that the court found a “vast” violation of Bill’s rights when he was charged and convicted. This after a previous prosecutor reportedly made a deal not to charge him in the case a decade before his conviction, to encourage him to sit for a civil deposition that was later used against him.

In a statement shared on social media, Bill thanked his supporters.

“I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence. Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law.”

His release sent shock waves across social media, making it one of the most talked about topics on Twitter in SA.

A Twitter account in actor Zolisa Xaluva's name weighed in, calling it a blow for the #MeToo movement and questioning what it means for sexual assault victims in SA.

“As a SA 'celebrity', influencer, and public figure I am deeply concerned about what this Bill Cosby 'reverse of justice' says to victims within our borders and beyond that are considering coming forward to speak out.”

Here is what SA users had to say about the judgment: