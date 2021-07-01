Former Muvhango actor Mutodi Neshehe has died, his family confirmed in a statement on Thursday evening.

The actor, known for his role as Ndalamo Mukwevho on the popular soapie, died on Thursday. No further details about his death are known at this time.

“It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mutodi Neshehe on July 1, 2021. He was our brother, uncle, father, mentor, role model and actor. He will be sorely missed by his family and close friends,” the statement read.

The family asked for privacy to mourn.