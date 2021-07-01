Babes & Mampintsha's 'Uthando Lodumo' gets mixed reactions from SA

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's long-awaited reality show, Uthando Lodumo, finally premiered on Wednesday and it split viewers on Twitter, with some applauding the couple's bravery while others couldn't stand it.

Finally feeling like the stars had aligned for them to give Mzansi a front-row seat into their lives, the controversial couple lay their business bare in the Showmax original reality show.

Talking to TshisaLIVE this week, the couple expressed their excitement at finally having Mzansi get a look at their show, with both stars saying they felt it was about time and the Showmax deal was everything they wanted.

“Honestly it was about time to set the record straight as people always assumed this and that about my relationship with my new husband.

“They were able and willing to meet us halfway and feel that it was a project that would benefit all parties involved. I won't lie, I felt like I was part of everything as my views mattered too,” said Babes.

Mampintsha added, “The deal was worth it. It was a great idea and smart move for us.”