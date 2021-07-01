TshisaLIVE

'He would paint with words' - Mzansi celebrates life of iconic Steve Kekana

Celebs and fans were left baffled by the death of the legendary Steve Kekana

01 July 2021 - 16:55 By joy mphande
Legendary musician Steve Kekana passed away on Thursday morning.
Image: Tsheko Kabasia

Mzansi has been left reeling as many are struggling to come to terms with the death of legendary musician Steve Kekana after he died on Thursday morning.

Kekana died at the age of 62 while being rushed to the hospital. His manager Xolani Majozi confirmed the tragic news to Sowetan Live, saying they were waiting for more details from the family.

“Yes it’s true, Ntate Steve Kekana is no more. He died in the early hours of this morning and we are waiting for more details from the family,” Majozi said.

“I spoke to his wife and she confirmed that he’s no more. He was fine the last time I spoke to him. I spoke to him last week over the phone and we were having an event around him but had to cancel due to the latest lockdown regulations,” he added.

Kekana, who lost his sight when he was five years old, has had a long and distinguished music career. He recorded more than 40 albums and has worked with other legendary musicians like Ray Phiri, Nana Coyote and Joe Nina, among many others.

He was a man who wore many hats. The Take Your Love hitmaker, who was awarded an honorary doctorate in Philosophy by the University of South Africa in November 2020, has many accolades under his belt for his work done both on and off the stage.

Mzansi has been left heartbroken by his death and fans have taken to social media to celebrate his life by sharing tributes on the timeline. 

Here's a look:

