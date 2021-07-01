'He would paint with words' - Mzansi celebrates life of iconic Steve Kekana

Mzansi has been left reeling as many are struggling to come to terms with the death of legendary musician Steve Kekana after he died on Thursday morning.

Kekana died at the age of 62 while being rushed to the hospital. His manager Xolani Majozi confirmed the tragic news to Sowetan Live, saying they were waiting for more details from the family.

“Yes it’s true, Ntate Steve Kekana is no more. He died in the early hours of this morning and we are waiting for more details from the family,” Majozi said.

“I spoke to his wife and she confirmed that he’s no more. He was fine the last time I spoke to him. I spoke to him last week over the phone and we were having an event around him but had to cancel due to the latest lockdown regulations,” he added.