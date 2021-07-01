'Let's be realistic' - new mommy Pebetsi Matlaila slams ‘snap back’ culture
Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila has joined Omuhle Gela, Zenande Mfenyana and other new mommies in celebville who have refused to be bullied into believing that they must “snap back” into their pre-baby bodies just weeks after giving birth.
Taking to her Instagram, Pebetsi posted a picture of herself heavily pregnant, with a reminder to followers of the weight-gain that came with pregnancy and how there's no way she was going to resort to crazy stunts to get rid of it.
“Just a reminder of what I used to look like 2 months ago, as real and raw, No filter, No Edit. It took me 9 months to put on this baby weight, it usually takes just as long to put it off. So what's with the unnecessary pressure society places us under to snap back right away,” the actress said.
She implored people to be realistic and for new mothers to not allow themselves to be pressured by society.
“On top of that, breastfeeding does not afford you many weight loss options. Aowa maan let’s be realistic. The next thing you subject yourself to dangerous methods to drop the weight fast, when the focus should be on Regaining and maintaining your health first. Se segolo ke bophelo (what matters is life and living).”
The actress opened up recently about being grateful for life.
She revealed that she and her baby nearly lost their lives due to pre-eclampsia complications (pre-eclampsia affects the arteries carrying blood to the placenta).
“I don’t know yet how I survived. I’m told most women with pre-eclampsia don’t. I cannot wrap my head around it yet or comprehend what happened. I am told we were brought back from death and shocked (doctors). One day I will share the story. I don’t know why God chose us. For now, I appreciate health, and am deeply grateful for life,” she said.
Pebetsi reflected on how this year has been extremely challenging for her, mentioning that she’s been on the brink of losing her life several times.
“Since this year began my existence on earth has been tried and tested. High health risks, car accident, depression and anxiety, fatally challenging birth experience. So, literally, God gave me a second chance at life. I will never take it for granted again”, she wrote.
Pebetsi credited divine intervention for getting her out of the darkest times of her life.