Minnie Dlamini-Jones details Covid-19 heartbreak and asks for prayers

Media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones has asked her fans for prayers as she tries to recuperate from Covid-19. She's also detailed the heartbreak she and her family have endured at the hands of the virus.

Earlier this week, Minnie indicated that Covid-19 may have infiltrated her family when she took to her Instagram Stories to ask for prayers.

“My family and I are currently out of commission ... Covid is real and this wave is hectic! Stay safe and keep us in your prayers!!!" she wrote.